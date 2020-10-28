ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 5 Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 5 Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
Benson
|
3
|
Morenci
|
4
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
5
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
6
|
Veritas Prep
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
8
|
Sequoia Pathway
|
T9
|
Chandler Prep
|
T9
|
Willcox
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Snowflake
|
T2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
T2
|
Blue Ridge
|
4
|
Valley Christian
|
5
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
6
|
Pusch Ridge
|
7
|
Arizona College Prep
|
8
|
Safford
|
9
|
Round Valley
|
10
|
Coolidge
|Rank
|School
|
T1
|
Poston Butte
|
T1
|
Mesquite
|
3
|
Cactus
|
T4
|
Casa Grande
|
T4
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
6
|
Coconino
|
7
|
Northwest Christian
|
8
|
Canyon del Oro
|
9
|
Glendale
|
10
|
Peoria
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Desert Edge
|
3
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
4
|
Campo Verde
|
5
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
6
|
Desert Mountain
|
7
|
Sunnyslope
|
8
|
Notre Dame
|
9
|
Cienega
|
10
|
Horizon
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Highland
|
4
|
Centennial
|
5
|
Casteel
|
6
|
Chaparral
|
7
|
Liberty
|
8
|
Queen Creek
|
9
|
Williams Field
|
10
|
Boulder Creek