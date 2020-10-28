 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 5 Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 20:33:42 -0500') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 5 Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Week 5 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

Benson

3

Morenci

4

Scottsdale Christian

5

Scottsdale Prep

6

Veritas Prep

7

Arizona Lutheran

8

Sequoia Pathway

T9

Chandler Prep

T9

Willcox
Others Receiving Votes: St. Johns, Parker, Miami, Glendale Prep
3A Week 5 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Snowflake

T2

Yuma Catholic

T2

Blue Ridge

4

Valley Christian

5

ALA- Gilbert North

6

Pusch Ridge

7

Arizona College Prep

8

Safford

9

Round Valley

10

Coolidge
Others Receiving Votes: Sabino, Thatcher, Coolidge, Phoenix Christian
4A Week 5 Media Rankings 
Rank School

T1

Poston Butte

T1

Mesquite

3

Cactus

T4

Casa Grande

T4

ALA- Queen Creek

6

Coconino

7

Northwest Christian

8

Canyon del Oro

9

Glendale

10

Peoria
Others Receiving Votes: Marcos de Niza, St. Mary's Bradshaw Mountain, Flagstaff, Combs
5A Week 5 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

2

Desert Edge

3

Sunrise Mountain

4

Campo Verde

5

Salpointe Catholic

6

Desert Mountain

7

Sunnyslope

8

Notre Dame

9

Cienega

10

Horizon
Others Receiving Votes: Ironwood, Cactus Shadows, Verrado
6A Week 5 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Highland

4

Centennial

5

Casteel

6

Chaparral

7

Liberty

8

Queen Creek

9

Williams Field

10

Boulder Creek
Also Receiving Votes: Mountain View, Pinnacle

{{ article.author_name }}