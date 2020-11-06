ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 6 Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 6 Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
Benson
|
3
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
4
|
Morenci
|
5
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
6
|
Chandler Prep
|
7
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
8
|
St. Johns
|
9
|
Willcox
|
10
|
Veritas Prep
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
2
|
Blue Ridge
|
3
|
Round Valley
|
4
|
Snowflake
|
5
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
6
|
Safford
|
7
|
Arizona College Prep
|
8
|
Valley Christian
|
9
|
Pusch Ridge
|
10
|
Wickenburg
|Rank
|School
|
T1
|
Cactus
|
T1
|
Poston Butte
|
3
|
Mesquite
|
4
|
Casa Grande
|
5
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
6
|
Northwest Christian
|
7
|
Coconino
|
8
|
St. Mary's
|
9
|
Canyon del Oro
|
10
|
Glendale
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Desert Edge
|
3
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
4
|
Ironwood
|
5
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
6
|
Campo Verde
|
7
|
Desert Mountain
|
8
|
Cienega
|
9
|
Sunnyslope
|
10
|
Horizon
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Centennial
|
4
|
Liberty
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Highand
|
7
|
Williams Field
|
8
|
Casteel
|
9
|
Corona del Sol
|
10
|
Boulder Creek