 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 6 Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 13:19:27 -0600') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 6 Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Week 6 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

Benson

3

Scottsdale Christian

4

Morenci

5

Scottsdale Prep

6

Chandler Prep

7

Arizona Lutheran

8

St. Johns

9

Willcox

10

Veritas Prep
Others Receiving Votes: Parker, Glendale Prep, San Tan Charter, Sequoia Pathway
3A Week 6 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Yuma Catholic

2

Blue Ridge

3

Round Valley

4

Snowflake

5

ALA- Gilbert North

6

Safford

7

Arizona College Prep

8

Valley Christian

9

Pusch Ridge

10

Wickenburg
Others Receiving Votes: Thatcher, Phoenix Christian, River Valley
4A Week 6 Media Rankings 
Rank School

T1

Cactus

T1

Poston Butte

3

Mesquite

4

Casa Grande

5

ALA- Queen Creek

6

Northwest Christian

7

Coconino

8

St. Mary's

9

Canyon del Oro

10

Glendale
Others Receiving Votes: Marcos de Niza, St. Mary's Bradshaw Mountain, Flagstaff, Combs
5A Week 6 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

2

Desert Edge

3

Salpointe Catholic

4

Ironwood

5

Sunrise Mountain

6

Campo Verde

7

Desert Mountain

8

Cienega

9

Sunnyslope

10

Horizon
Others Receiving Votes: Notre Dame Prep, Cactus Shadows
6A Week 6 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Centennial

4

Liberty

5

Queen Creek

6

Highand

7

Williams Field

8

Casteel

9

Corona del Sol

10

Boulder Creek
Also Receiving Votes: Chaparral, Mountain View, Pinnacle, Higley

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}