ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 7 Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 7 Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
Benson
|
3
|
Morenci
|
4
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Scottsdale Prep
|
7
|
Chandler Prep
|
8
|
Willcox
|
9
|
Parker
|
10
|
Miami
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Yuma Catholic
|
2
|
Snowflake
|
T3
|
Round Valley
|
T3
|
Blue RIdge
|
5
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
6
|
Arizona College Prep
|
7
|
Safford
|
8
|
Valley Christian
|
9
|
Pusch Ridge
|
10
|
Thatcher
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Cactus
|
2
|
Mesquite
|
3
|
Casa Grande
|
4
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
T5
|
Coconino
|
T5
|
Northwest Christian
|
7
|
Poston Butte
|
8
|
Peoria
|
9
|
Glendale
|
10
|
Walden Grove
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Desert Edge
|
3
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
4
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
5
|
Campo Verde
|
6
|
Sunnyslope
|
7
|
Ironwood
|
8
|
Cactus Shadows
|
9
|
Horizon
|
10
|
Cienega
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Centennial
|
4
|
Liberty
|
5
|
Queen Creek
|
6
|
Highand
|
7
|
Corona del Sol
|
8
|
Williams Field
|
9
|
Boulder Creek
|
10
|
Chaparral