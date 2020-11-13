 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 7 Rankings
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 09:08:38 -0600') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 7 Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Week 7 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

Benson

3

Morenci

4

Scottsdale Christian

5

St. Johns

6

Scottsdale Prep

7

Chandler Prep

8

Willcox

9

Parker

10

Miami
Others Receiving Votes: Veritas Prep, Arizona Lutheran, San Tan Charter
3A Week 7 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Yuma Catholic

2

Snowflake

T3

Round Valley

T3

Blue RIdge

5

ALA- Gilbert North

6

Arizona College Prep

7

Safford

8

Valley Christian

9

Pusch Ridge

10

Thatcher
Others Receiving Votes: Thatcher, Phoenix Christian,
4A Week 7 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Cactus

2

Mesquite

3

Casa Grande

4

ALA- Queen Creek

T5

Coconino

T5

Northwest Christian

7

Poston Butte

8

Peoria

9

Glendale

10

Walden Grove
Others Receiving Votes: Marcos de Niza, Canyon del Oro
5A Week 7 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

2

Desert Edge

3

Salpointe Catholic

4

Sunrise Mountain

5

Campo Verde

6

Sunnyslope

7

Ironwood

8

Cactus Shadows

9

Horizon

10

Cienega
Others Receiving Votes: Desert Mountain, Verrado
6A Week 7 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Centennial

4

Liberty

5

Queen Creek

6

Highand

7

Corona del Sol

8

Williams Field

9

Boulder Creek

10

Chaparral
Also Receiving Votes: Mountain View

{{ article.author_name }}