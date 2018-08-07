Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 20:08:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ArizonaVarsity.com Top-60 2020 Basketball Rankings (and Watch List)

Yrdoi4llglo6zyeye9y4
Pictured is Shon Robinson from Eduprize.
Gregg Rosenberg • ArizonaVarsity.com
Lead Basketball Analyst

The 2020 may not be as a deep as 2019 but may end having more D1 players. The class already has 14 players who received a D1 offer and still have two years left to play. This doesn't even include p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}