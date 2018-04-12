Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity.com 2018 Film Session Series, where I'll be posting brief, daily evaluations of a few Arizona prep football athletes. To be considered for inclusion in the Film Session Series, email me your highlights, as well a brief biography to azhsfootball@gmail.com. Follow Arizona Varsity on Twitter Like Arizona Varsity on Facebook

Tommy Christakos

2020 Chaparral WR Tommy Christakos

Height: 6-4 Weight: 195 What I liked: While I haven't been able to see much of Tommy Christakos this summer due to a hand injury, I have seen him in action a couple of times at Chaparral. Christakos is athletically gifted and academically disciplined. The 4.0 student already has an offer from Arizona and Arizona State, and is headed into a junior year with some chemistry between himself and 2020 QB Jack Miller. I expect Christakos to make one of, if not the biggest leap in production in the state from 2017 to 2018. What I like most about Christakos' film aside from the insane catch at the :20 second mark) is that he's comfortable going up for the ball in a crowd. That physicality and field awareness will make him a nightmare for even larger defensive backs.

2019 Mountain Ridge LB Braiden Manusina

Height: 6-2 Weight: 215 What I liked: Braiden Manusina might just be the spark needed to light a fire in a Mountain Ridge defense that has struggled in recent years. The traveling rugby player, who carries a 3.6 GPA, is fast, physical, and based on my conversations with him, sick of losing. One of the reasons I love rugby players is that they're comfortable playing in a crowd. You can see from Manusina's film that as someone who gets to carry the ball in rugby, he understands the mindset of a ballcarrier much better than your typical linebacker, and is able to get to spots quickly and drive through the tackle. Depending on how much Manusina is able to bulk up this spring and summer, I'd consider him worth serious consideration for any FCS or D2 school that is looking for help stopping the run. Can he play at the Mountain West level? I think if he replicates his production as a junior while showcasing a larger, more powerful frame, it'd be worth some serious consideration.

2019 Catalina WR Philippe Kijana