Ryan Puskas on his visit to Cal

Last weekend, a trio of Arizona prospects committed to Cal, evidence that special teams coach Charlie Ragle hasn't forgotten his Arizona roots since taking a job in Berkeley. Ryan Puskas and Braxten Croteau of Liberty were joined by Desert Vista DL Brett Johnson in announcing their pledges on social media. Let's take a look at what Cal is getting.

Liberty 2019 ATH Ryan Puskas

Ryan Puskas, to me, is an immediate impact player on special teams, and someone who could compete for a starting LB spot as a sophomore at Cal. He's outgrown his position in high school, playing almost a centerfield role as a free safety who is often the biggest, most physical defensive back in the state. His toughness is often tested by lining up in wildcat formation on the goal line on the offensive side of the ball. I absolutely love Puskas' attitude as a leader and competitor, and think he'll transition well to a role as a linebacker that comes in with coverage skills you don't often see from high school LB prospects.

The acceleration at :23 reminds me of one of my favorite AZ prospects of all time- Isaiah Oliver, and it's why I see Puskas as a special teams asset right off the bat. You can see another example a 1:12. And again at 1:45. He's a hitter. Watch the two plays starting at 2:15. The players he's going to be hitting are about to get a lot bigger, but the technique is there to make sure that there's no drop-off in play.

2019 Liberty DL Braxten Croteau

I love Braxten Croteau. My basketball analyst Gregg Rosenberg told me about him, so I went out to watch him play last year, expecting to see a tall, athletic DE trying to figure out what to do on the football field, and instead, I walked away texting every coach I know some variation of the following: I'm really not sure what his ceiling could be. He caused so much havok last night by being just being active and brutish... he'll have to develop technique if he's going to play like that against some of 5A's better competition." A week later, Jason Jewell tweeted this. Jewell is the man, so when he chimed in with the same sentiments I knew I hadn't been wrong. Croteau's effort is off the charts. When his technique and the frame reach their peak, Cal will have a three-down DL.

You can see how Croteau's length comes in to play on the first play of his junior film- not only does he get to a spot where he can disrupt the QB's pass with urgency, he also pluck the ball out of mid-air and return it for a TD. At :30, Croteau comes up the middle and feasts on the interior OL that underestimated his quickness and strength. The fact that he can do this type of damage on the inside is what makes him so dangerous. At 2:00, the offensive tackle should be able to chip Croteau and move to the next level since the runner isn't coming to his side, but Croteau's quickness allows him to make a play in the backfield anyway.

2019 Desert Vista DL Brett Johnson

I'm not sure if I see Brett Johnson as an interior defensive lineman in the Pac-12- I like him more as a 3-4 DE, but his frame will likely support him playing at 270-275 with the same ability to get off the ball and disrupt the line of scrimmage. I think he's a bit of a project, but there's a lot of upside here- especially when you have a player that firmly grasps the concept of leverage.. I think quite a few coaches that visited Desert Vista to get a look at 2018 grad James Stagg (Navy commit) liked what they saw in Johnson, and he had offers from FAU, NAU, and likely will have more teams attempt to sway him from his Berkeley commitment in the future.