Let's check in on Week 3 of Arizona JuCo Football action

Devin Neal via Twitter

Scottsdale Community College 52, Mesa Community College 35

Offensive Standouts: SCC QB Kare Lyles went off for the third week in a row, this time destroying MCC's secondary for 512 yards passing and five touchdowns. The Saguaro alum found five different receivers for scores, and Santa Cruz alum Devin Neal had 174 yards receiving on 7 catches. Alec Wyble-Meza, also from Santa Cruz, added 136 yards and two scores on 28 carries. Check out some of Devin Neal's highlights below





For MCC, QB Thomas MacVittie struggled in the passing game, going 10-27, but still threw three touchdowns, and rushed for over 100 yards on the ground. Christion Brewington caught a TD in his third straight game. On the ground, TJ Roberts ran for 168 yards on 21 carries, and scored twice.

Defensive Standouts: Hamilton alum Satchel Escalante had 10 solo tackles and an interception for SCC, while North Greenville University bounceback Celestin Haba added two sacks. See Escalante's highlights below

For MCC, class of 2018 3-star LB Jaquan Beaver had 12 total tackles, two for a loss, and a sack. Mesquite alum Robert Jordan added a fumble recovery.

What's Next: Scottsdale CC (3-0) and Mesa CC (2-1) both have a bye

Glendale Community College 36, Phoenix College 19

Offensive Standouts: Andrew Banks returned a kickoff for a touchdown in GCC's win, and former Mountain Ridge QB Elijah Lorence carried the ball 14 times for 141 yards and two scores. For Phoenix College, De'Aundre Grant hauled in five catches for 55 yards and a TD. Defensive Standouts: Adrian Talbo (Independence), Quintin Estice (Kellis), and DJ Charles (Agua Fria) all had interceptions, while Damion Maxwell added 1.5 sacks for GCC. Scott Jones had four solo tackles, one for a loss, and a sack for Phoenix. What's Next: Glendale (1-2) hosts Pima (0-1) on 9/15 Phoenix (0-3) hosts Arizona Christian JV on 9/15

Eastern Arizona College 34, Air Force Prep 30