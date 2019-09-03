Every week, ArizonaVarsity.com publisher Ralph Amsden stops by multiple games to take photos, size up prospects, and gather information for our readers. Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter This last week's first stop was Independence High school for a pregame visit for the Patriots game against Ironwood. View the photo gallery below:

Notes:

-Ironwood's Will Haskell is a promising 2021 recruit who already has offers from Duke and Iowa State. Depending on how his early film looks this season, you can expect that offer list to potentially expand. This was just the first of a two-part scouting session of Haskell, as Alec Simpson and I plan on heading out to see how he plays against a Cactus team that shut out their week 2 opponent. At first glance, he's definitely got the size that's advertised on his Maxpreps and Rivals profile, and he's got a smooth, clean throwing motion. We'll be watching him this week to see how he performs under pressure. Checking the box score of the 39-14 win over Independence shows that he threw for 2 TD, and ran for 125 yards and 2 TDs as well.