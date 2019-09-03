Sunrise Mountain defended their home field against #3 ranked Williams Field on Friday, 8/30. Below are some of the photos Ralph Amsden took at that game.

-One of the things that stood out to me when I arrived at Sunrise Mountain for the first half of this game was that Williams Field's offensive line, in full pads, is an intimidating sight. Still, Sunrise Mountain took it directly to Williams Field, and were able to stall the combination of QB Mason Bugg and RB Kendrix Lurry from making plays for the majority of the first half. 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle Kaleb Parham, among others, proved his worth going up against the giant Blackhawks like Noah Nelson, Cooper Darling and Andrew Garcia.

-Alexander Gianoli can play a little bit! The Sunrise Mountain QB displayed some of the toughness of his predecessors, Keegan Fried and Chase Cord. I like the energy he brings to the position, but he needs to make sure he can summon the same wave of energy he was riding when the team scored four touchdowns in a four minute period in the second quarter in the second half when the team was struggling to convert.

-Sunrise Mountain's weapons on the outside make me feel like they have enough options to give any defense problems. Ezekial Marshall, Elijah Anderson, Nathan Duran and Bryce Cord are all threats every time they get the ball, and RB Brandon Bogard has solid instincts as a ballcarrier.

-One thing that I felt Williams Field did well when they got down and were struggling to protect Mason Bugg in the passing game, was have Bugg start taking advantage of one on one situations on the outside. Wideouts Cal Bergquist and Myles Taylor both have the speed and hands to give Williams Field a consistent downfield option.