ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: Championships

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff give their final predictions for who they feel will get a win in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division championship games.

Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:

-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 8 points

-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 12 points

-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 8 points

-Correctly predicting the point total: 8 points

-Being within 5 points of the point total: 4 point


Playoff Pick 'Em Standings (as of 12/6/19)
Name Point Total

Chris Eaton

173

Alec Simpson

172

Cody Cameron*

158

Ralph Amsden

153

Chilly

144
* = Regular Season Pick'Em Champion

Let's get to our picks!

  2019 2A Championship

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#4

Phoenix

Christian

at

#1 Round Valley

Phoenix Christian,

21-13

Phoenix Christian,

51-14

Phoenix Christian,

34-22

Phoenix Christian,

27-21

Round Valley,

32-28

  2019 3A Championship

Final: ALA- Queen Creek 24, Benjamin Franklin 6

  2019 4A Championship  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#6

Mesquite

at

#4

Desert Edge

Desert Edge,

31-21

Desert Edge,

48-47

Desert Edge,

41-27

Desert Edge,

48-34

Desert Edge,

32-18

  2019 5A Championship 

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#6

Campo Verde

at

#1

Williams Field

Williams Field,

42-21

Williams Field,

55-21

Williams Field,

35-14

Williams Field,

31-19

Williams Field,

45-28

  2019 6A Championship  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#7

Liberty

at

#1

Red Mountain

Red Mountain,

24-21

Red Mountain,

35-30

Liberty,

70-0

Red Mountain,

35-27

Red Mountain,

35-21

Open Division Championship

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#3

Saguaro

at

#1

Chandler

Chandler,

27-20

Saguaro,

28-27

Chandler,

35-31

Chandler,

34-31 (OT)

Chandler,

41-34
