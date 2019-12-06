ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: Championships
With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff give their final predictions for who they feel will get a win in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division championship games.
Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:
-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 8 points
-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 12 points
-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 8 points
-Correctly predicting the point total: 8 points
-Being within 5 points of the point total: 4 point
|Name
|Point Total
|
Chris Eaton
|
173
|
Alec Simpson
|
172
|
Cody Cameron*
|
158
|
Ralph Amsden
|
153
|
Chilly
|
144
Let's get to our picks!
2019 2A Championship
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#4
Phoenix
Christian
at
#1 Round Valley
|
Phoenix Christian,
21-13
|
Phoenix Christian,
51-14
|
Phoenix Christian,
34-22
|
Phoenix Christian,
27-21
|
Round Valley,
32-28
2019 3A Championship
Tonight’s ArizonaVarsity staff 3A championship picks:@CodyTCameron: Benjamin Franklin, 22-21@gridironarizona: ALA- Queen Creen, 26-23@alecsimpson5: Benjamin Franklin, 32-28@JUSTCHILLY: Benjamin Franklin, 31-28@ralphamsden: ALA- Queen Creek, 34-20— ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) November 30, 2019
Final: ALA- Queen Creek 24, Benjamin Franklin 6
2019 4A Championship
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#6
Mesquite
at
#4
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge,
31-21
|
Desert Edge,
48-47
|
Desert Edge,
41-27
|
Desert Edge,
48-34
|
Desert Edge,
32-18
2019 5A Championship
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#6
Campo Verde
at
#1
Williams Field
|
Williams Field,
42-21
|
Williams Field,
55-21
|
Williams Field,
35-14
|
Williams Field,
31-19
|
Williams Field,
45-28
2019 6A Championship
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#7
Liberty
at
#1
Red Mountain
|
Red Mountain,
24-21
|
Red Mountain,
35-30
|
Liberty,
70-0
|
Red Mountain,
35-27
|
Red Mountain,
35-21
Open Division Championship
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#3
Saguaro
at
#1
Chandler
|
Chandler,
27-20
|
Saguaro,
28-27
|
Chandler,
35-31
|
Chandler,
34-31 (OT)
|
Chandler,
41-34