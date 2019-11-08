News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 13:38:42 -0600') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: First Round

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.

Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:

-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 2 points

-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 3 points

-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 2 points

-Correctly predicting the point total: 2 points

-Being within 5 points of the point total: 1 point

Let's get to our picks!

  2019 2A First Round Matchups  

2019 2A First Round Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#16 Miami

at

#1 Round Valley

Round Valley,

47-7

Round Valley,

28-21

Round Valley,

56-0

Round Valley,

38-13

Round Valley,

45-18

#9 Benson

at

#8 Veritas Prep

Benson, 27-26

Veritas,

35-14

Benson,

28-14

Benson,

37-20

Benson,

32-27

#12 Antelope at

#5 Parker

Parker,

34-6

Parker,

14-7

Parker,

35-14

Parker,

30-23

Parker,

30-22

#13 Chandler Prep

at

#4

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz,

34-0

Santa Cruz,

30-8

Santa Cruz,

31-7

Santa Cruz,

34-18

Santa Cruz,

32-16

#14 Alchesay

at

#3

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian,

56-6

Phoenix Christian,

50-7

Phoenix Christian,

41-7

Phoenix Christian,

49-13

Phoenix Christian,

34-21

#11 Arizona Lutheran

at

#6

St. Johns

St. Johns,

27-14

Arizona Lutheran,

24-6

St. Johns,

28-20

St. Johns,

35-17

St. Johns,

30-21

#10 Bisbee

at

#7

Thatcher

Thatcher,

21-0

Thatcher,

32-7

Thatcher,

27-0

Thatcher,

38-20

Thatcher,

22-18

#15 Morenci

at

#2

Trivium Prep

Trivium,

42-7

Trivium,

44-8

Trivium,

34-20

Trivium,

21-20

Trivium,

35-17

  2019 3A First Round Matchups  

2019 3A First Round Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#16

Ganado

at

#1

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin,

56-6

Benjamin Franklin,

67-0

Benjamin Franklin,

49-7

Benjamin Franklin,

43-6

Benjamin Franklin,

38-16

#9

ALA GIlbert North

at

#8

Coolidge

ALA- GN,

38-7

Coolidge,

27-21

ALA- GN,

38-14

ALA- GN,

30-27

Coolidge, 22-18

#12

Arizona College Prep

at

#5

Blue RIdge

Blue RIdge,

30-28

ACP,

28-20

ACP,

24-21

Blue Ridge,

19-14

Blue Ridge,

38-29

#13

River Valley

at

#4

Snowflake

Snowflake,

21-14

Snowflake,

14-8

Snowflake,

42-14

Snowflake,

28-16

Snowflake,

38-21

#14

Odyssey Institute

at

#3

Northwest

Christian

NWC,

27-14

Odyssey,

27-21

NWC,

24-21

NWC,

34-20

NWC,

32-16

#11

Yuma Catholic

at

#6

Valley Christian

Valley Christian,

35-28

Valley Christian,

35-31

Yuma Catholic, 31-21

Yuma Catholic,

45-31

Yuma Catholic,

32-28

#10

Sabino

at

#7

Safford

Safford,

42-21

Sabino,

28-12

Safford,

28-21

Safford,

20-14

Safford,

28-23

#15

Payson

at

#2

ALA- QC

ALA- QC,

42-14

ALA- QC,

52-14

ALA- QC,

56-21

ALA- QC,

35-20

ALA- QC- 42-20

  2019 4A First Round Matchups  

2019 4A First Round Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#16

Glendale

at

#1

Sahuaro

Sahuaro,

42-40

Glendale,

38-35

Sahuaro,

35-21

Sahuaro,

42-14

Sahuaro,

28-25

#9

Gila Ridge

at

#8

Coconino

Gila Ridge,

21-14

Gila Ridge,

28-27

Gila Ridge,

27-20

Gila Ridge,

17-14

Coco,

31-25

#12

Casa Grande

at

#5

Walden Grove

Casa Grande,

28-27

Walden Grove,

35-31

Walden Grove,

28-24

Walden Grove,

28-23

Walden Grove,

35-31

#13 Prescott

at

#4

Desert Edge

Desert Edge,

28-24

Desert Edge,

38-20

Desert Edge,

42-24

Desert Edge,

41-27

Desert Edge,

32-21

#14

Marcos de Niza

at

#3

Canyon del Oro

Canyon del Oro,

28-17

Canyon del Oro,

35-14

Canyon del Oro,

34-27

Canyon del Oro,

23-13

Canyon del Oro,

35-20

#11

Pueblo

at

#6

Mesquite

Mesquite

31-14

Mesquite

45-15

Mesquite

48-14

Mesquite

35-20

Mesquite

42-18

#10

Greenway

at

#7

Peoria

Greenway,

28-21

Greenway,

20-14

Greenway,

20-14

Peoria,

20-14

Peoria, 25-21

#15

Tempe

at

#2

Cactus

Cactus,

31-14

Cactus,

36-22

Cactus,

35-20

Cactus,

28-7

Cactus,

32-12

  2019 5A First Round Matchups  

2019 5A First Round Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#16 Marana Mt View

at

#1

Williams Field

Williams Field,

38-7

Williams Field,

40-8

Williams Field,

42-14

Williams Field,

52-24

Williams Field,

32-17

#9

Buena

at

#8

Sunrise Mountain

Buena,

24-23

Sunrise,

31-14

Sunrise,

35-17

Sunrise,

28-12

Sunrise,

42-28

#12 Gilbert

at

#5

Millennium

Millennium,

44-21

Millennium,

35-31

Millennium,

41-35

Millennium,

35-27

Millennium,

41-28

#13

Ironwood Ridge

at

#4

Casteel

Casteel,

28-21

Casteel,

38-15

Casteel,

27-17

Casteel,

30-16

Casteel,

28-21

#14

Ironwood

at

#3

Higley

Higley,

42-7

Higley,

45-7

Higley,

56-21

Higley,

35-7

Higley,

42-32

#11 McClintock

at

#6

Campo Verde

Campo,

27-21

McClintock,

27-21

Campo,

34-24

Campo,

24-21

Campo,

21-14

#10

Sunnyslope

at

#7

Cienega

Cienega,

27-24

Slope,

42-28

Slope,

35-28

Slope,

35-13

Cienega,

22-18

#15

Verrado

at

#2

Notre Dame

Notre Dame,

17-7

Notre Dame,

35-21

Notre Dame,

41-21

Notre Dame,

49-6

Notre Dame,

45-20

  2019 6A First Round Matchups  

2019 6A First Round Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#16

Corona

at

#1

Red Mountain

Red Mtn,

31-14

Red Mtn,

42-16

Red Mtn,

28-7

Red Mtn,

47-23

Red Mtn,

32-14

#9

Cesar Chavez

at

#8

Desert Ridge

D Ridge,

28-14

Chavez,

35-27

D Ridge,

38-35

D Ridge,

30-27

D Ridge,

30-22

#12

Valley Vista

at

#5

Highland

Highland, 34-17

Highland,

28-14

Highland,

48-13

Highland,

42-14

Highland,

42-28

#13 Boulder Creek

at

#4

Queen Creek

Queen Creek,

28-10

Queen Creek,

34-28

Queen Creek,

35-21

Queen Creek,

36-21

Queen Creek,

32-16

#14

Mountain Ridge

at

#3

Perry

Perry,

45-21

Perry,

67-52

Perry,

49-20

Perry,

38-21

Perry,

45-21

#11

Basha

at

#6

Desert Vista

Desert Vista,

38-14

Desert Vista,

31-15

Desert Vista,

31-17

Desert Vista,

24-10

Desert Vista,

31-14

#10

La Joya

at

#7

Liberty

Liberty,

24-7

La Joya,

36-35

Liberty,

34-27

Liberty,

35-21

Liberty,

32-21

#15

Mesa Mt View

at

#2

Brophy

Brophy,

34-13

Brophy,

28-14

Brophy,

21-14

Brophy, 27-13

Brophy,

45-21
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}