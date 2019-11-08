ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: First Round
With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.
Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:
-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 2 points
-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 3 points
-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 2 points
-Correctly predicting the point total: 2 points
-Being within 5 points of the point total: 1 point
Let's get to our picks!
2019 2A First Round Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#16 Miami
at
#1 Round Valley
|
Round Valley,
47-7
|
Round Valley,
28-21
|
Round Valley,
56-0
|
Round Valley,
38-13
|
Round Valley,
45-18
|
#9 Benson
at
#8 Veritas Prep
|
Benson, 27-26
|
Veritas,
35-14
|
Benson,
28-14
|
Benson,
37-20
|
Benson,
32-27
|
#12 Antelope at
#5 Parker
|
Parker,
34-6
|
Parker,
14-7
|
Parker,
35-14
|
Parker,
30-23
|
Parker,
30-22
|
#13 Chandler Prep
at
#4
Santa Cruz
|
Santa Cruz,
34-0
|
Santa Cruz,
30-8
|
Santa Cruz,
31-7
|
Santa Cruz,
34-18
|
Santa Cruz,
32-16
|
#14 Alchesay
at
#3
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian,
56-6
|
Phoenix Christian,
50-7
|
Phoenix Christian,
41-7
|
Phoenix Christian,
49-13
|
Phoenix Christian,
34-21
|
#11 Arizona Lutheran
at
#6
St. Johns
|
St. Johns,
27-14
|
Arizona Lutheran,
24-6
|
St. Johns,
28-20
|
St. Johns,
35-17
|
St. Johns,
30-21
|
#10 Bisbee
at
#7
Thatcher
|
Thatcher,
21-0
|
Thatcher,
32-7
|
Thatcher,
27-0
|
Thatcher,
38-20
|
Thatcher,
22-18
|
#15 Morenci
at
#2
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium,
42-7
|
Trivium,
44-8
|
Trivium,
34-20
|
Trivium,
21-20
|
Trivium,
35-17
2019 3A First Round Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#16
Ganado
at
#1
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin,
56-6
|
Benjamin Franklin,
67-0
|
Benjamin Franklin,
49-7
|
Benjamin Franklin,
43-6
|
Benjamin Franklin,
38-16
|
#9
ALA GIlbert North
at
#8
Coolidge
|
ALA- GN,
38-7
|
Coolidge,
27-21
|
ALA- GN,
38-14
|
ALA- GN,
30-27
|
Coolidge, 22-18
|
#12
Arizona College Prep
at
#5
Blue RIdge
|
Blue RIdge,
30-28
|
ACP,
28-20
|
ACP,
24-21
|
Blue Ridge,
19-14
|
Blue Ridge,
38-29
|
#13
River Valley
at
#4
Snowflake
|
Snowflake,
21-14
|
Snowflake,
14-8
|
Snowflake,
42-14
|
Snowflake,
28-16
|
Snowflake,
38-21
|
#14
Odyssey Institute
at
#3
Northwest
Christian
|
NWC,
27-14
|
Odyssey,
27-21
|
NWC,
24-21
|
NWC,
34-20
|
NWC,
32-16
|
#11
Yuma Catholic
at
#6
Valley Christian
|
Valley Christian,
35-28
|
Valley Christian,
35-31
|
Yuma Catholic, 31-21
|
Yuma Catholic,
45-31
|
Yuma Catholic,
32-28
|
#10
Sabino
at
#7
Safford
|
Safford,
42-21
|
Sabino,
28-12
|
Safford,
28-21
|
Safford,
20-14
|
Safford,
28-23
|
#15
Payson
at
#2
ALA- QC
|
ALA- QC,
42-14
|
ALA- QC,
52-14
|
ALA- QC,
56-21
|
ALA- QC,
35-20
|
ALA- QC- 42-20
2019 4A First Round Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#16
Glendale
at
#1
Sahuaro
|
Sahuaro,
42-40
|
Glendale,
38-35
|
Sahuaro,
35-21
|
Sahuaro,
42-14
|
Sahuaro,
28-25
|
#9
Gila Ridge
at
#8
Coconino
|
Gila Ridge,
21-14
|
Gila Ridge,
28-27
|
Gila Ridge,
27-20
|
Gila Ridge,
17-14
|
Coco,
31-25
|
#12
Casa Grande
at
#5
Walden Grove
|
Casa Grande,
28-27
|
Walden Grove,
35-31
|
Walden Grove,
28-24
|
Walden Grove,
28-23
|
Walden Grove,
35-31
|
#13 Prescott
at
#4
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge,
28-24
|
Desert Edge,
38-20
|
Desert Edge,
42-24
|
Desert Edge,
41-27
|
Desert Edge,
32-21
|
#14
Marcos de Niza
at
#3
Canyon del Oro
|
Canyon del Oro,
28-17
|
Canyon del Oro,
35-14
|
Canyon del Oro,
34-27
|
Canyon del Oro,
23-13
|
Canyon del Oro,
35-20
|
#11
Pueblo
at
#6
Mesquite
|
Mesquite
31-14
|
Mesquite
45-15
|
Mesquite
48-14
|
Mesquite
35-20
|
Mesquite
42-18
|
#10
Greenway
at
#7
Peoria
|
Greenway,
28-21
|
Greenway,
20-14
|
Greenway,
20-14
|
Peoria,
20-14
|
Peoria, 25-21
|
#15
Tempe
at
#2
Cactus
|
Cactus,
31-14
|
Cactus,
36-22
|
Cactus,
35-20
|
Cactus,
28-7
|
Cactus,
32-12
2019 5A First Round Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#16 Marana Mt View
at
#1
Williams Field
|
Williams Field,
38-7
|
Williams Field,
40-8
|
Williams Field,
42-14
|
Williams Field,
52-24
|
Williams Field,
32-17
|
#9
Buena
at
#8
Sunrise Mountain
|
Buena,
24-23
|
Sunrise,
31-14
|
Sunrise,
35-17
|
Sunrise,
28-12
|
Sunrise,
42-28
|
#12 Gilbert
at
#5
Millennium
|
Millennium,
44-21
|
Millennium,
35-31
|
Millennium,
41-35
|
Millennium,
35-27
|
Millennium,
41-28
|
#13
Ironwood Ridge
at
#4
Casteel
|
Casteel,
28-21
|
Casteel,
38-15
|
Casteel,
27-17
|
Casteel,
30-16
|
Casteel,
28-21
|
#14
Ironwood
at
#3
Higley
|
Higley,
42-7
|
Higley,
45-7
|
Higley,
56-21
|
Higley,
35-7
|
Higley,
42-32
|
#11 McClintock
at
#6
Campo Verde
|
Campo,
27-21
|
McClintock,
27-21
|
Campo,
34-24
|
Campo,
24-21
|
Campo,
21-14
|
#10
Sunnyslope
at
#7
Cienega
|
Cienega,
27-24
|
Slope,
42-28
|
Slope,
35-28
|
Slope,
35-13
|
Cienega,
22-18
|
#15
Verrado
at
#2
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame,
17-7
|
Notre Dame,
35-21
|
Notre Dame,
41-21
|
Notre Dame,
49-6
|
Notre Dame,
45-20
2019 6A First Round Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#16
Corona
at
#1
Red Mountain
|
Red Mtn,
31-14
|
Red Mtn,
42-16
|
Red Mtn,
28-7
|
Red Mtn,
47-23
|
Red Mtn,
32-14
|
#9
Cesar Chavez
at
#8
Desert Ridge
|
D Ridge,
28-14
|
Chavez,
35-27
|
D Ridge,
38-35
|
D Ridge,
30-27
|
D Ridge,
30-22
|
#12
Valley Vista
at
#5
Highland
|
Highland, 34-17
|
Highland,
28-14
|
Highland,
48-13
|
Highland,
42-14
|
Highland,
42-28
|
#13 Boulder Creek
at
#4
Queen Creek
|
Queen Creek,
28-10
|
Queen Creek,
34-28
|
Queen Creek,
35-21
|
Queen Creek,
36-21
|
Queen Creek,
32-16
|
#14
Mountain Ridge
at
#3
Perry
|
Perry,
45-21
|
Perry,
67-52
|
Perry,
49-20
|
Perry,
38-21
|
Perry,
45-21
|
#11
Basha
at
#6
Desert Vista
|
Desert Vista,
38-14
|
Desert Vista,
31-15
|
Desert Vista,
31-17
|
Desert Vista,
24-10
|
Desert Vista,
31-14
|
#10
La Joya
at
#7
Liberty
|
Liberty,
24-7
|
La Joya,
36-35
|
Liberty,
34-27
|
Liberty,
35-21
|
Liberty,
32-21
|
#15
Mesa Mt View
at
#2
Brophy
|
Brophy,
34-13
|
Brophy,
28-14
|
Brophy,
21-14
|
Brophy, 27-13
|
Brophy,
45-21