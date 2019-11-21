News More News
football

ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: Semifinals

Ralph Amsden
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.

Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:

-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 4 points

-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 6 points

-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 4 points

-Correctly predicting the point total: 4 points

-Being within 5 points of the point total: 2 point


Playoff Pick 'Em Standings
Name Point Total

Chris Eaton

129

Cod Cameron*

124

Alec Simpson

124

Ralph Amsden

117

Chilly

109
* = Regular Season Pick'Em Champion

Let's get to our picks!

  2019 2A Semifinal Matchups  

2019 2A Semifinal Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#4

Santa Cruz

at

#1 Round Valley

Santa Cruz,

28-21

Santa Cruz,

26-16

Santa Cruz,

28-20

Round Valley,

36-23

Round Valley,

34-28

#7

Thatcher

at

#3

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix

Christian,

33-21

Phoenix

Christian,

32-28

Thatcher,

21-20

Phoenix

Christian,

38-30

Thatcher,

21-14

  2019 3A Semifinal Matchups  

2019 3A Semifinal Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#4

Snowflake

at

#1

Benjamin Franklin

Ben Franklin,

31-22

Ben

Franklin,

42-21

Ben

Franklin,

20-13

Ben

Franklin,

38-27

Ben

Franklin,

42-28

#3

Northwest

Christian

at

#2

ALA- QC

ALA- QC,

31-14

ALA- QC,

50-14

ALA- QC,

28-27

ALA- QC,

49-27

ALA- QC, 38-35

  2019 4A Semifinal Matchups  

2019 4A Semifinal Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#9

Gila Ridge

at

#4

Desert Edge

Desert Edge,

28-14

Desert Edge,

45-14

Desert Edge,

34-20

Desert Edge,

28-24

Desert Edge,

35-28

#6

Mesquite

at

#2

Cactus

Cactus,

21-14

Cactus,

36-28

Cactus,

31-21

Cactus,

34-33

Mesquite

34-31

  2019 5A Semifinal Matchups  

2019 5A Semifinal Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#4

Casteel

at

#1

Williams Field

Casteel,

35-34

Williams Field,

28-27

Williams Field,

35-24

Williams Field,

37-28

Williams Field,

42-28

#6

Campo Verde

at

#2

Notre Dame

Notre Dame,

24-21

Notre Dame,

38-21

Notre Dame,

27-21

Notre Dame,

35-23

Notre Dame,

35-27

  2019 6A Semifinal Matchups  

2019 6A Semifinal Matchups
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#4

Queen Creek

at

#1

Red Mountain

Red Mtn,

33-30

Queen Creek,

35-34

Queen Creek,

31-27

Red Mtn,

42-38

Red Mtn,

32-27

#7

Liberty

at

#6

Desert Vista

Desert Vista,

45-35

Desert Vista,

41-38

Liberty,

42-35

Desert Vista,

35-27

Desert VIsta,

28-25

Open Division Playoff Semifinals

Open Division Playoff Semifinals
Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#4

Salpointe

at

#1

Chandler

Chandler,

34-21

Chandler,

28-27

Chandler,

38-35

Chandler,

31-24

Chandler,

45-38

#7

Hamilton

at

#3

Saguaro

Hamilton,

30-28

Saguaro,

21-20

Saguaro,

38-14

Hamilton,

34-30

Saguaro,

35-32
