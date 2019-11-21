ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: Semifinals
With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.
Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:
-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 4 points
-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 6 points
-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 4 points
-Correctly predicting the point total: 4 points
-Being within 5 points of the point total: 2 point
|Name
|Point Total
|
Chris Eaton
|
129
|
Cod Cameron*
|
124
|
Alec Simpson
|
124
|
Ralph Amsden
|
117
|
Chilly
|
109
Let's get to our picks!
2019 2A Semifinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#4
Santa Cruz
at
#1 Round Valley
|
Santa Cruz,
28-21
|
Santa Cruz,
26-16
|
Santa Cruz,
28-20
|
Round Valley,
36-23
|
Round Valley,
34-28
|
#7
Thatcher
at
#3
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix
Christian,
33-21
|
Phoenix
Christian,
32-28
|
Thatcher,
21-20
|
Phoenix
Christian,
38-30
|
Thatcher,
21-14
2019 3A Semifinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#4
Snowflake
at
#1
Benjamin Franklin
|
Ben Franklin,
31-22
|
Ben
Franklin,
42-21
|
Ben
Franklin,
20-13
|
Ben
Franklin,
38-27
|
Ben
Franklin,
42-28
|
#3
Northwest
Christian
at
#2
ALA- QC
|
ALA- QC,
31-14
|
ALA- QC,
50-14
|
ALA- QC,
28-27
|
ALA- QC,
49-27
|
ALA- QC, 38-35
2019 4A Semifinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#9
Gila Ridge
at
#4
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge,
28-14
|
Desert Edge,
45-14
|
Desert Edge,
34-20
|
Desert Edge,
28-24
|
Desert Edge,
35-28
|
#6
Mesquite
at
#2
Cactus
|
Cactus,
21-14
|
Cactus,
36-28
|
Cactus,
31-21
|
Cactus,
34-33
|
Mesquite
34-31
2019 5A Semifinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#4
Casteel
at
#1
Williams Field
|
Casteel,
35-34
|
Williams Field,
28-27
|
Williams Field,
35-24
|
Williams Field,
37-28
|
Williams Field,
42-28
|
#6
Campo Verde
at
#2
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame,
24-21
|
Notre Dame,
38-21
|
Notre Dame,
27-21
|
Notre Dame,
35-23
|
Notre Dame,
35-27
2019 6A Semifinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#4
Queen Creek
at
#1
Red Mountain
|
Red Mtn,
33-30
|
Queen Creek,
35-34
|
Queen Creek,
31-27
|
Red Mtn,
42-38
|
Red Mtn,
32-27
|
#7
Liberty
at
#6
Desert Vista
|
Desert Vista,
45-35
|
Desert Vista,
41-38
|
Liberty,
42-35
|
Desert Vista,
35-27
|
Desert VIsta,
28-25
Open Division Playoff Semifinals
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#4
Salpointe
at
#1
Chandler
|
Chandler,
34-21
|
Chandler,
28-27
|
Chandler,
38-35
|
Chandler,
31-24
|
Chandler,
45-38
|
#7
Hamilton
at
#3
Saguaro
|
Hamilton,
30-28
|
Saguaro,
21-20
|
Saguaro,
38-14
|
Hamilton,
34-30
|
Saguaro,
35-32