With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.

Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:

-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 4 points

-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 6 points

-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 4 points

-Correctly predicting the point total: 4 points

-Being within 5 points of the point total: 2 point



