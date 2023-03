2024 Basha CB Miles Lockhart is not only a defending Open Division State Champion, he returns this season as the defending ArizonaVarsity.com 6A Defensive Back of the Year.

I asked other TeamAZV contributors to weigh in on what makes Lockhart such a lock-down defender.

Cody Cameron on Miles Lockhart

"Miles Lockhart is one of the most fundamentally sound defensive backs in Arizona. The junior corner has a great mix of speed, athleticism, and toughness. Lockhart’s film not only shows his coverage ability in both zone and man schemes, but it also proves that Lockhart is a viciously tackler and is not afraid to shed a block and get his nose in the trough in run defense."



"The thing that really impresses me about Miles Lockhart is how much time and effort he spends working on his craft in the off-season. He is constantly working on his speed training, footwork, and man technique in the Spring and Summer. He’s a heck of a competitor and it’s no surprise to see so many big-time collegiate programs going all-in during his recruitment.”

Jacob Seliga on Miles Lockhart

"Miles Lockhart is a special athlete. From the first time I saw him as a freshman play in the postseason, you could tell he had the makings of a power five player. His footwork and speed allow him to show off his ball skills in man coverage. He’s a versatile defensive back that can move around throughout the secondary and fill in wherever he is needed."



"For his size, he’s a very good tackler and keeps both the player and the play in front of him. He’s a gifted mind with his ability to control the defense and is one of the smartest football minds in the state if not the nation. I could see him starting right away at the next level as a freshman."

My Take On Miles Lockhart

"ArizonaVarsity is a Rivals affiliate, but I think Miles Lockhart currently being ranked 9th in the state of Arizona by Rivals is selling short what Lockhart has accomplished, and his upside. For me, he's a top 5 prospect in the state, and it's a huge privilege to have both Lockhart and Casteel's Jeremiah Newcombe as part of the same recruiting class, but also playing in the same district. Lockhart is an important recruit for both in-state schools, with his father being a University of Arizona alum, and Kenny Dillingham trying to establish that Arizona State can be a viable option for the state's top defensive back talent rather than Georgia, Notre Dame or Ohio State as it has been in year's past. Speaking of Ohio State, they've been on Lockhart's trail for some time, and it probably didn't hurt the Buckeyes chances that Chilly introduced Lockhart to NFL rookie sensation Garrett Wilson over the Super Bowl weekend."





"As a player, I love that Lockhart came into high school an athlete, and found a home at defensive back as a true cover corner. I remember seeing an interview he did with Jordan Hamm after his freshman season where he talked about his progress, and as expectations have risen, so has his performance. I think playing alongside one of the more physically talented DBs this state has seen in Cole Martin last year, and holding his own on the Open Division state championship team, was an impressive feat. This year I'm excited to see what lining up against IMG transfer Matt Baskin every day in practice does to prepare Lockhart for the next level."

Miles Lockhart Highlights

