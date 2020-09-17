ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity Roundtable: #TeamAZV Weighs in on Fans at Games

The AIA fall sports season is coming (at least we think), with football games beginning at in early October. While the focus for months was on whether the players and coaches would take the field, it is also important to think about how schools will handle fans at games. Will there be any? How many will the teams allow? Where will they go?

Here are some thoughts from members of the team at ArizonaVarsity, first posted in the TeamAZV subscriber forum:

Greg Esposito:

"Socially distanced with masks required. Kids deserve to have family there but it needs to be smart about it. The worst thing the AIA or schools could do is act as if there isn’t a pandemic. That’s how we saw a spike over the summer."

Gregg Rosenberg:

"I personally would only have immediate family members there from the players and coaches plus 1. So let's say the the PG brings mom and dad with sister. Then he can also have 1 friend or cousin/etc.

Has to be a real list. Not on the list. No entry. It's not a popular thing but it's the safer thing.

Masking up, socially distancing of course

Same with media... Have to be on a list before entering."

Ralph Amsden

"Looks like Scottsdale is allowing for a +2. I'm for the idea of having a couple passes per player, but the real trick comes at the gate. Is someone working security really going to tell an acquaintance they can't come in without a ticket? And who's going to keep everyone accountable? The best thing any of these schools can do is make sure they're able to stream their own games so their fans can watch from home, because that's going to be harder to adjust during the season than rules about who can and can't attend."

Chris Eaton

"While the atmosphere will be different from what we're used to, we can't have packed stadiums right now (or at any time during the 2020 season). I know some parents were freaking out about being limited (or maybe not allowed) in regards to going to games. I think you can go a little beyond Scottsdale's 2 per player rule and extend it to the immediate family so siblings can go as well. I'm thinking the tickets should be acquired for those that are going before hand, so there isn't any monetary exchange at the gate. Yes, it will not be an enviable job to be the one to tell supporters of that team that they can't go, but if the districts are going to create the policy (and it's their say so), the people at the venue need to follow it. I know in the initial guidelines it said for media members to alert the athletic director at the home school that you will be covering the game. I plan to do that the week of each game. Streaming was mentioned in the early goings of this and hopefully the schools have been using this time to make that possible for extended family members, or simply long-time fans so they can support their teams via computer screens. The ticket rule can be extended to those of cheerleaders or band members as well (if the band is playing in the stands). Finally, after the first home game, when the schools can see how full the bleachers look, I'd like to think they could hold a student lottery to increase attendance depending on how much space was available in the first game while maintaining social distance. Hopefully, the schools do a good job of relaying this message to the visiting school as well. As we've seen by practices, not every school has the same rules."

Jordan Hamm

"I think this will be really challenging from school to school. In my very amateur opinion, a +1 or +2 per player seems like a wise approach. They need to masked & socially distanced and potentially a temperature check on the way in for each attendee. Like Ralph said, that's a lot of new procedures for security and bleacher enforcement could be very difficult. There is another issue of going stadium to stadium. My family went to Chaparral, but whenever my dad and I would run stadiums for conditioning, we'd go to Saguaro because of the coliseum of a stadium they have. Each stadium is slightly differently-sized, which could make things easier or harder, as are rosters. Some of the Chandler schools' +2 is a much bigger number than some other 6A schools that have smaller rosters.Finding a way to incorporate the end zones for spectators might be helpful, but could be frustrating for some parents because they would need to be a ways off the field. I would also assume some schools could have the space and budget for portable bleachers while others couldn't. Streaming games is a must so the non-parents can still keep track of the games going on. I don't know if there's a clear-cut answer or blanket statement that can be made for a county or even within a district because the setups can be so different school-to-school."

Chilly

"I like Gregg's idea... Im just wondering how some of these districts will get away with not allowing even family to come watch... But I have spoken with a few families and they have been pretty vocal saying that the MOST important thing is that kids are playing."

Eric Newman

"I think it should be limited but not completely. Family and household gets first dibs, with a certain number of tickets sold to students/supporters/others based on the size of the bleachers and seating capacity. I also have seen plenty of games where the visitors bench is near empty, so in those cases they could do more general seating on that side."