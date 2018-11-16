The ArizonaVarsity team has not truly watched enough of 1A-3A games to make full team preseason rankings, but know many of the top players to watch out for in the upcoming season who can impact their teams wins and losses.

That being said, I'll give my quick picks anyway:

1A--NFL YET defeating The Gregory School with Fort Thomas and Red Mesa making Final-4.

2A--Rancho Solano Prep defeating Scottsdale Christian Academy with Morenci and Pima making Final-4.

3A--Paradise Honors defeating Valley Christian with Ben Franklin and Gilbert Christian making Final-4. Sabino should also be a tough out this year.

Here are some of the players we do know in each Conference. Most of these players play on some of the top teams which have a chance for deep runs.





23 players to watch from 3A:

6-2 Sr SG Cameron Bender (Ben Franklin)

6-7 Sr PF Connor Braun (Valley Christian)

6-7 Jr CG Devon Brooke (American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek)

6-1 Jr SG Cooper Burbank (Chinle)

6-4 Sr SF Tyler Chinyere (Kingman Academy)

6-10 So C Matur Dhal (Paradise Honors)

6-1 Jr PG Trey Donaldson (Gilbert Christian)

6-10 Sr C Lucas Elliott (Pusch Ridge)

6-7 Jr PF Roy Eze (Paradise Honors)

6-0 Sr PG Jalen Grijalva (Valley Christian)

6-3 Sr SF Josh Hawkins (Paradise Honors)

6-5 Jr SF Jerry Iliya (Paradise Honors)

6-5 Sr SG Jonathan Jackson (Paradise Honors)

6-6 Sr PF Phoenix Katz (Sabino)

6-3 Sr SG Philippe Kijana (Catalina)

6-6 Jr C Dyson Lighthall (American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek)

6-8 Sr PF Gavin Lloyd (Gilbert Christian)

6-4 Sr SF Adam Martin (Ben Franklin)

6-1 Sr PG Reed Myers (Scottsdale Christian Academy)

6-0 Jr CG Josh Oliver (American Leadership Academy-Gilbert)

6-7 Jr W Logan Phillips (Valley Christian)

6-2 So PG Jalen Scott (Paradise Honors)

6-7 Sr PF Jackson Tillapaugh (Wickenburg)





16 players to watch from 2A-1A:

5-11 Sr PG Robert "BJ" Burries (Globe)

5-11 Sr SG Jakob Feng (Phoenix Country Day)

6-1 So CG Brett Hardt Jr. (Rancho Solano Prep)

6-0 SG Tomari Harris (The Gregory School)

6-4 Jr SG Kiimani Holt (Rancho Solano Prep)

6-1 Jr SG Tyson Legner (Rancho Solano Prep)

6-7 So C Darian Masi (Chandler Prep)

6-5 Sr PF John McGowan (NFL YET)

6-0 Jr SG Jordan Moody (Scottsdale Christian Academy)

6-1 Sr PG Reed Myers (Scottsdale Christian Academy)

6-10 Sr C John Olmsted (Morenci)

5-11 So SG Joey Pupillo (Chandler Prep)

5-7 Jr PG Malachi Rogers (Fort Thomas)

6-9 Jr PF/C Hunter Ruck (Rancho Solano Prep)

5-9 Sr PG Donovan Simmons (Trivium Prep)

6-7 Sr PF Ethan Spry (Scottsdale Christian Academy)