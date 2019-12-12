ArizonaVarsity's Top Performers Podcast: 5A Championship
Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson got together after last weekend's title games and hashed out the top 10 performers from the 5A, 6A and Open Division Championship games and picked out which players they believed deserved additional recognition for their effort. You can listen to their honors in podcast form below:
5A Championship Top Performers
Players mentioned: Connor Calloway, Ryan Hutchens, Jaxon Giarizzo, Ryan Sunga, Xavier Tauasosi, Kaden Cloud, Donovan Guyton, Mason Bugg, Joshua Gale, and Myles Taylor.