Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks!

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Austin Kolb (Ralph Amsden)

Week 1 Underdog: Desert Ridge (0-0) Week 1 Matchup: Home vs Red Mountain (0-0) Thoughts: "Desert Ridge for the WIN. Red Mountain lost 8 starters from its defensen, and the Mountain Lions breaking in a new QB. Meanwhile, Desert Ridge has a lot of talented players returning from last year's injury-riddled squad. Junior QB Austin Kolb got experience last year and is ready to air it out with receivers Aidan Lee and Andrew Chino."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 1 Underdog: Mountain Pointe (0-0) Week 1 Matchup: On the road vs Faith Lutheran (NV) (0-0) Thoughts: "Chandler beat Faith Lutheran last year with the speed of Gunner Maldonado on the outside. There's no reason why Dominique Davis can't do the same thing- you just have to get him the ball in space. I wouldn't want to be any team that has to try and throw their way back into a game against Mountain Pointe's defense, so the key will be coming out and doing damage quickly. Faith Lutheran has some inexperience on thier offensive line, which might create Mountain Pointe's biggest advantage- the pass rush."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Nick Arvay (Ralph Amsden)

Week 1 Underdog: Hamillton (0-0) Week 1 Matchup: On the road vs Chaparral (0-0) Thoughts: "Coach Zdebski and his staff have had their first full off-season with this Hamilton team. The Huskies are going to play with a chip on their shoulder all season after missing the playoffs for the first time in school history last season. Their Class of 2020 is absolutely loaded, and is highlighted by one of the most talented WRs in the state in Brenden Rice, and UCLA LB commit Jeremiah Trojan. Senior QB Nick Arvay has a ton of weapons in his arsenal; watch out for Class of ’21 WR Brady Shough to make some serious noise this season. Slowing down Chaparral Senior QB and Ohio State commit Jack Miller is no easy task, but if Hamilton can win the turnover battle, they’ll win this football game."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

Jeremiah Trojan (Ralph Amsden)