Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks!

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 2 Underdog: Sahuaro (1-0) Week 2 Matchup: On the road vs Buena (1-0) Thoughts: "Sahuaro for the WIN. The Cougars were dominant last week at Vista Grande, outgaining the Spartans 482-54. Sahuaro's offense operating an near-perfect efficiency. SHS lost a fumble on its first possession, then scored TD's on 8 straight. Devyn Roberts had just 9 pass attempts, but threw 3 TDs. Izaiah Davis led the powerful ground game (386 yards) with 123 and a TD. Buena won this matchup by 1 last year (16-15), but this season, I think the Cougars are the 2nd best team in Tucson (behind Salpointe)."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 2 Underdog: Casa Grande (1-0) Week 2 Matchup: On the road vs Sabino (0-0) Thoughts: "I feel like I'm really going out on a limb here becasue I know how well coached Sabino is, but I'm just very bullish on Casa Grande sophomore QB Angel Flores. Damion Allen is a fantastic athlete on both sides of the ball, and as long as they can slow down Sabino's running game and keep the defense rested and fresh, they've got a shot to win."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 2 Underdog: Mesquite (1-0) Week 2 Matchup: Home vs Campo Verde (1-0) Thoughts: "Mesquite proved in last week’s big win over Gilbert that they’re ready to make some serious noise this season. Class of 2021 QB Ty Thompson has the ability to light up any secondary, and Class of 2022 WR Andrew Morris is really becoming a solid playmaker at WR. Not sure if Campo has what it takes to slow down this Mesquite offense."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

Week 2 Underdog: Mesquite (1-0) Week 2 Matchup: Home vs Campo Verde (1-0) Thoughts: "Mesquite's gotta be dog of the week. Mesquite is playing in the toughest 4A region, and playing early games up in the toughest 5A region. After that pasting of Gilbert, and the Tigers' superstar QB, they gotta be thinking “Why is Ralph treating us like Chick Fil A and treating Campo like Popeye's?” WR Jacob Walker was on me the second I pulled up to the game last week, saying “Look at that scoreboard!!” The Wildcats get him back for week 2 vs Campo, and they're still underdogs?"

