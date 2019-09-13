Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks! Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 4 Underdog: Shadow Ridge (2-1) Week 4 Matchup: Home against Willow Canyon (2-0) Thoughts: "Both teams have 2 wins against lighter competition, but Shadow Ridge has been tested once against Brophy (a loss). This is a rivalry game out in Surprise that the Stallions have won in each of the past 3 years. Everyone knows about Darvon Hubbard for the Wildcats, but this will be a chance for SRHS senior Michael Clark to get his name out there. In the opener against Dobson, he rushed for 149 yards & 2 TDs (no stats listed on MaxPreps for last week's win over North *cough, cough*)"

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 4 Underdog: Shadow Ridge (2-1) Week 4 Matchup: Home against Willow Canyon (2-0) Thoughts: "After a tough week 2 loss to Brophy, Shadow Ridge bounced back last Friday by stomping North 42-7. Willow Canyon started fast out the gates jumping to a 2-0 record, but the overall record of their opponents is 1-5. Shadow Ridge will be the toughest opponent they have faced by far. The Stallions are lead by 6'4 Senior QB Kaiden Lansford and Senior RB Michael Clark. If those two both have big nights, Shadow Ridge will win this football game."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 4 Underdog: Cesar Chavez (1-2) Week 4 Matchup: at Mountain Ridge (3-0) Thoughts: "As cool as it would be to see Head Coach Doug Madoski get Mountain Ridge to 4-0, I think this is the week that Cesar Chavez bounces back. Cesar Chavez is led by a stellar group of athletes on the outside, and as soon as they can figure out to stop the run, they'll be able to force more punts and put those wide receivers on the field more often."

