Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks! Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Underdog of the Week Season Records Name Record Chris Eaton 3-2 Cody Cameron 3-2 Ralph Amsden 2-3 Chilly 2-3

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 6 Underdog: Corona del Sol (2-3) Week 6 Matchup: Home against Westview (1-3) (favored by 4.5) Thoughts: "I'm Impressed with the Aztecs after their win last week over Desert Ridge. Quade Swearingen is over 1,000 yards passing this year, and has a TD pass in every game (10 total). WR Jake Schmitt made the big plays with over 100 yards on just 3 catches. Corona shut down the run game, holding Desert Ridge to 64 total yards. Jake Schmitt gets it done there too with 8 tackles and a sack last week, and in the process, Corona learned how to win a close game (26-19). Westview still learning how to do that, as the Knights are 0-2 in games decided by 8 or less. At home in Tempe, I'll take Corona del Sol to even up the record at 3-3 after going 3-17 over the past two seasons."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 6 Underdog: Williams Field (3-2) Week 6 Matchup: On the road against Casteel (4-1) (favored by 2.5) Thoughts: "After starting the season 0-2, Coach Campbell's Williams Field squad has outscored their opponents 146-17. Senior RB Kendrix Lurry has rushed for 461 yards and 8 TDs through the halfway mark, and sophomore RB Kaden Cloud is averaging 12.5 yards per carry. Casteel's defense is a tough unit, and defensive linemen Dalton Card and Mason Ross have combined for a whopping 40 tackles for loss on the year. If Williams Field can control the time of possession and move the chains with their powerful offensive line, they'll win this football game."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 6 Underdog: Mountain Ridge (4-1) Week 6 Matchup: On the road against Chaparral (2-2) (favored by 3.5) Thoughts: "At this point, I'm a believer. Keegan Stancato has thrown for 14 TDs and run for another 7, and helped win at least three games that I had counted them out going in. This isn't about hating on a very good Chaparral team, it's about wanting to cheer on one of the best turnarounds in high school football."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)