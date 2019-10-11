Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks! Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Underdog of the Week Season Records Name Record Chris Eaton 5-2 Cody Cameron 4-3 Chilly 3-4 Ralph Amsden 2-5

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 8 Underdog: #4 Round Valley (3-2) Week 8 Matchup: On the road against #5 Benson (5-1) (favored by 3.5) Thoughts: "Round Valley loads up the bus and heads 250 miles south to Benson. The Elks (3-2) are coming off a 21-7 victory over St. Johns. Round Valley had 3 big pass plays that set up TDs. QB Tayvin Bevell threw a TD and had 1 rushing. RVHS has also has wins over Santa Cruz and ALA-Gilbert North, so they are battle tested. Benson sports a record of 5-1, but the Bobcats are still looking for that signature win. The five teams that BHS has defeated have a combined record of 10-20. In their most difficult game this season (also at home), the Bobcats were beaten by Thatcher (34-12). I'll take Round Valley to have a happy 4.5 hour trip back to Eagar after a big win!"

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

T.J. Gray (Zach Alvira)

Week 8 Underdog: #6 Arizona Lutheran (5-1) Week 8 Matchup: On the road against #7 Santa Cruz (5-2) (favored by 4.5) Thoughts: "Arizona Lutheran WILL prove tonight that they are one of the top teams in the 2A conference."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Jovoni Borbon (Ralph Amsden)

Week 8 Underdog: Buena (5-1) Week 8 Matchup: on the road against Cienega (4-2) (favored by 6.5) Thoughts: "Cienega is good but I'm just a believer that the Colts have enough experience to finally win a game that people believe that they shouldn't. I think Jovoni Borbon leads this team to an upset on the road."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

Week 8 Underdog: #5 Sahuaro (6-1) Week 8 Matchup: On the road against #4 Canyon del Oro (6-1) (favored by 3.5) Thoughts: "Tucson Sahuaro this time last week was the second best team in Tucson. This time last week they were in the elite 8. A lot has changed in 7 days, but Sahuaro can prove that they deserve to be mentioned amongst the best in Tucson with a win vs CDO."

Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5)

Niko Vasko (Ralph Amsden)