Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks! Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Underdog of the Week Season Records Name Record Chris Eaton 6-2 Cody Cameron 4-4 Chilly 3-5 Ralph Amsden 2-6

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 9 Underdog: South Mountain (4-3) Week 9 Matchup: On the road against Fairfax (favored by 3.5) Thoughts: "The Jaguars have waited a year for this one. Last season, South let a 20-0 third-quarter lead slip away in a 33-26 loss as Anthodius Ashley rushed for 4 TDs. No Ashley this time around, but it's the Jags with an explosive balanced offense. Sophomore Amier Boyd attempts just 17 passes a game, but completes 68 percent of them. Over the last 3 games, he has 9 TDs and 0 picks. On the ground, K'Rashee Smith will break the 1,000 yard mark in the first quarter (he needs 28 yards). I'd love to give some numbers on the Stampede (also 4-3), but alas...no numbers entered into MaxPreps all season (help us, help you)! Winner has the inside track to the 5A Metro Region title."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 9 Underdog: South Mountain (4-3) Week 9 Matchup: On the road against Fairfax (favored by 3.5) Thoughts: "South Mountain will be looking for revenge for last year's 33-26 loss to Fairfax. The Jags have won two straight and have outscored their opponents 118-34 in those two games. Whoever wins this game will most likely be the 5A Metro region Championships. I think the Jags pull this one off and get the big win Friday night. "

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 9 Underdog: Brophy (7-1) Week 9 Matchup: on the road against Perry (4-3) (favored by 6.5) Thoughts: "Sure, Perry has lost three times, but they have the most electric athlete in the state in Chubba Purdy at QB. At the end of the day, I trust the team with the best defense, and Brophy has given up one more point on the season than Perry gave up to Chandler alone. I wouldn't be shocked if the Pumas win, but I've learned to expect that they'll give up points to solidly coached offenses- and Brophy has a very well coached offense."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

Week 9 Underdog: Brophy (7-1) Week 9 Matchup: on the road against Perry (4-3) (favored by 6.5) Thoughts: "Even though he has the worst record of picking which underdogs will win this year, I agree with everything Ralph said."

Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5)