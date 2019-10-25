Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks! Make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Underdog of the Week Season Records Name Record Chris Eaton 7-2 Cody Cameron 5-4 Chilly 3-6 Ralph Amsden 2-7

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 10 Underdog: Round Valley (5-2) Week 10 Matchup: On the road against Thatcher (favored by 6.5) Thoughts: "We still don't know that much about Round Valley from a stats standpoint, because they don't input numbers in MaxPreps. But we do know that the Elks topped Benson 42-28 on the road two weeks ago (My Week 8 Underdog of the Week). We also know RVHS is No. 2 in the 2A power point rankings (Thatcher is No. 6). Round Valley can win the 2A Black Region with a victory here. Thatcher also doesn't enter stats in MaxPreps, but the Eagles are missing RB Bretton Dodge for the season with a torn meniscus. Round Valley is coming off a 47-12 win up in its dome against Morenci and will take its 3-0 road record 175 miles south to Thatcher, actually driving through New Mexico on US-80 to do so. I'm calling for another happy bus ride home for the Elks!."

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Poston Butte strikes first‼️ @PBHS_FB Junior RB @zion_4kt shakes off a few defenders, cuts back, and explodes into the end zone. Broncos lead the Padres 6-0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @PostonAthletics pic.twitter.com/DDgkmrexKp — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

Week 10 Underdog: Poston Butte (3-5) Week 10 Matchup: At home against Arcadia (favored by 3.5) Thoughts: "Poston Butte’s Junior RB Zion Burns has rushed for 436 yards in his last two games and has rushed for over 1200 yards on the year. If Arcadia’s defense can’t slow down Burns, Poston Butte will win this football game."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 10 Underdog: Buena (6-2) Week 10 Matchup: At home against Ironwood RIdge (5-3) (favored by 4.5) Thoughts: "I've picked Buena and been wrong before, and I've also been the worst in the Underdog of the Week contest this year. If my ship is going to sink, then it's going to sink with me at the wheel, wearing Buena Colts blue and white."

Chilly (@JUSTCHILLY)

Week 10 Underdog: Hamilton (7-1) Week 10 Matchup: on the road against Perry (5-3) (favored by 9.5) Thoughts: "I can't believe that Hamilton is almost a 10 point dog. This game should be high scoring like the 65-63 game in 2017. I think Hamilton has enough dogs on their team to prove that they shouldnt be one."

Alec Simpson (@alecsimpson5)