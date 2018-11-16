Welcome to the Arizona Varsity 2018 Semifinal Preview for the 6A-2A divisions. So far in the playoffs, Ralph Amsden holds a slight lead over Cody Cameron and Chilly in his predictions, but all that could change this week, as there's some serious disagreement over who will be standing in the end in every region outside of 4A. Let's take a look at this week's semifinal matchups, as well as our staff predictions:

6A

Highland vs Chandler (at Basha)

Statistical Breakdown

Highland vs Chandler (at Basha) Category Highland Chandler Rank 5 1 W/L 11-1 11-1 Avg Points For 39.5 49.5 Avg Points Against 15.8 15.6 W/L vs Playoff Teams 7-1 7-0

Key Matchup

Brock Farrel against his former colleagues. Highland head coach Brock Farrel was an assistant at Chandler before leaving to spend two seasons at Shadow Mountain, and eventually heading back to the East Valley to take over at Highland. In two short years, he's partnered with longstanding Highland assistants to turn the Hawks into a contender, while his former team boasts most of the same staff they had when he was still there. It will be interesting to see if familiarity gives Farrel an edge.

Why Highland Could Win

Ralph Amsden

Chandler is going to try and give Highland a heavy dose of DeCarlos Brooks, but the Hawks have actually excelled at slowing down opposition feature backs. Desert Ridge's Lucas Wright, Cesar Chavez' Andrew Blitzke and Liberty's Jett Kinsch all failed to break 5-yards per carry against Highland despite all three players having season averages above that mark. If Highland can stop Chandler from being able to dominate in the rushing game, then they'll be able to keep the Wolves from controlling time of possession, which will give Kaleb Herbert additional possessions to try and make something happen offensively.

Why Chandler Could Win

Ralph Amsden

The entire Chandler Wolves defense lives in their opponent's backfield. They had 10 tackles for a loss against Mountain Pointe, a team that wastes very little time getting to the line of scrimmage in the run game. Highland is going to have to be decisive and committed in everything they do to avoid getting in second/third and long situations in which Chandler can pin their ears back and bring the blitz. Max Sandlin, Matthew Pola Mao and Miles McNair are dangerous enough without the Wolves blitzing with Malik Reed, Tate Romney, or even bringing a defensive back off the edge.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Chandler Chilly's Pick: Highland Cody's Pick: Chandler

Perry vs Pinnacle (At North Canyon)

Statistical Breakdown

Perry vs Pinnacle (at North Canyon) Category Perry Pinnacle Rank 6 2 W/L 10-2 11-1 Avg Points For 49.2 43.8 Avg Points Against 31.9 24.1 W/L vs Playoff Teams 7-2 8-0

Key Matchup

Perry WR Colby Dickie vs Pinnacle DB Quinton Powell, and Pinnacle WR Marcus Libman vs Perry DB Clayton Schmitz Colby Dickie is elusive, relentless, and can sniff out holes in coverage like a truffle pig, and Quinton Powell is one of the most athletic players, regardless of position, in the entire state. Marcus Libman was the obvious choice for breakout player of the year if you saw what he was doing in offseason 7 on 7 play, but the fact that he lived up to the hype, and then some, is as impressive as it gets. Clayton Schmitz is someson Head Coach Preston Jones calls "a special kid," who is Perry's only two way player, and has made an enormous impact as a 6-3 cornerback.

Why Perry Could Win

Ralph Amsden

There are two players in the state capable of scoring on every possession- Notre Dame's Jake Smith, and Perry's Chubba Purdy. Four weeks ago, Chubba seemed to have realized he can tear up the whole state with his legs, and in the last month alone he has 670 yards rushing and 12 TDs to go along with the nine touchdowns he's thrown.

Why Pinnacle Could Win

Ralph Amsden

Yes, Pinnacle dropped 59 on Perry the first time around, and yes Pinnacle is now without Spencer Rattler, but JD Johnson is much more than just your average backup. At this point, Johnson has nearly a full season's worth of reps under his belt, and he's 6-0 in games where he's taken the bulk of the reps. Johnson throws a heck of a deep ball, and the Pioneers have a new featured back in the run game in Kenji Roland to go along with dangerous slotback Kaleb Covington. With so many moving parts, it's going to be hard for Perry to prepare for the Pioneers based on the previous result.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Pinnacle Chilly's Pick: Pinnacle Cody's Pick: Perry

5A

Higley vs Centennial (at Willow Canyon)

Statistical Breakdown

Higley vs Centennial (at Willow Canyon) Category Higley Centennial Rank 5 1 W/L 9-3 12-0 Avg Points For 38.5 43 Avg Points Against 30.7 5.4 W/L vs Playoff Teams 7-2 8-0

Key Matchup

Coleman Owen vs Everybody Coleman Owen is just different with the ball in his hands. Don't take my word for it, watch his film. With seven games of over 100 yards receiving, and a propensity for finding the open field, Centennial should have their hands full. But will they? This is the best defense in Arizona in 2018, and maybe in Arizona ever. Owen will have to have his most special game in a long line of special games to make an impact here.

Why Centennial Could Win

The best way for me to handle this would be to just type out 30 names, because Centennial plays as a unit and every week someone new goes off. I will say this, if Higley doesn't have an answer for Connnor Knudsen after the game he had last week, and he season he's having as a pass-rusher, this game will be over quickly.

Why Higley Could Win

Ralph Amsden

If Higley's talented defensive line of Logan Maxwell, Jason Harris and Ty Robinson play the run well, they'll keep Centennial from building a lead and wearing down the Knights defense with a relentless ground and pound attack. In a close game, you've seen what ca happen. Spencer Brasch isn't trying to go down in the semifinals for the second straight year.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Centennial Chilly's Pick: Higley Cody's Pick: Centennial

Notre Dame vs Williams Field (at Campo Verde)

Statistical Breakdown

Notre Dame vs Williams Field (at Campo Verde) Category Notre Dame Williams Field Rank 3 2 W/L 12-0 11-1 Avg Points For 44.7 30.8 Avg Points Against 20.1 15.8 W/L vs Playoff Teams 6-0 9-1

Key Matchup

Notre Dame QB Jake Farrell vs the Williams Field secondary Jake Farrell has taken care of the ball very well in the second half of the season, turning the ball over only three times in the last seven games. Noa Pola-Gates might not be full speed for the Blackhawks, but there's plenty more talent back there, such as Jadon Pearson, Tashumbrae Brown Jr, and Shamar Hawkins. If Farrell protects the ball, he'll keep Notre Dame in the game, if Cade Bennett and the offensive line protect him, and if he manages to make a big throw or two against this talented group, the Saints might be on their way to a second straight 5A title game.

Why Notre Dame Could Win

Notre Dame WR Jake Smith Jordan Hamm

Jake Smith, but not for the reasons you might think. Smith isn't just the most dangerous offensive weapon in the state, he's also averaging 46 yards per punt in the playoffs, and had a sack on defense last week. In a tight game, Smith being on the field on every down means that even if he's held in check on offense, as he was last week, there are still opportunities for him to make a play in the return game, or as a punter, defensive back, or even as a wildcat QB.

Why Williams Field Could Win

Ralph Amsden

I went back and forth on whether all of Williams Field's tight contests were a good thing (experience in tight games), or a bad thing (playing to the level of your competition. I've settled on "good." The Blackhawks are 5-0 in one-score games, and in a couple of those, such as their first contest against Sunrise Mountain, or their home win against Gilbert, it was simply a matter of holding on for dear life at the end of the game- but guess what? They got it done. I don't see a situation in which Notre Dame builds a big lead against Williams Field, and that means if the Saints are in this game, it'll be close, and no one has more experience winning close games than Zack Sheppard.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Williams Field Chilly's Pick: Williams Field Cody's Pick: Williams Field

4A

Sahuaro vs Salpointe Catholic (at Mountain View Marana)

Statistical Breakdown

Sahuaro vs Salpointe Catholic (at Mountain View Marana) Category Sahuaro Salpointe Rank 5 1 W/L 10-2 12-0 Avg Points For 37.4 45.4 Avg Points Against 16.1 14.1 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-1 6-0

Key Matchups

Bijan Robinson vs Everybody Bijan Robinson didn't play in the first meeting, a 28-12 Salpointe victory in which sophomore David Cordero stepped up to rush for over 100 yards on just four carries. Bijan Robinson is hard enough to prepare for when you've already had to play against him, but now the Lancers are bringing a whole new dimension to the fold in the form of someone who has over 2,000 yards rushing, 30 touchdowns, and averages an insane 16 yards per carry.

Why Sahuaro Could Win

Ralph Amsden

The offensive explosion that Sahuaro had against Seton Catholic last week, including piling on 44 points in the final 18 minutes of the game, is momentum that can't be ignored. If Sahuaro is running the ball well with Cameron Williams, Izaiah Davis and Jakob Goerke, that means less time for Salpointe to run their offense, and less risk of QB Izaiah Grigsby having to try and throw the Cougars back into the game- especially when his strength is his mobility.

Why Salpointe Catholic Could Win

Salpointe DB Lathan Ransom Ralph Amsden

Everyone knows Lathan Ransom as a game-changing defensive back, but as he's already proven once against Sahuaro this year, he can also make enough plays in the passing game to give the Lancers a multidimensional offense. In the unlikely event that anyone can slow down both Robinson and Mario Padilla, Ransom has the ability to stretch the field and change the game as a receiver.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Salpointe Chilly's Pick: Salpointe Cody's Pick: Salpointe

Desert Edge vs Saguaro (at Coronado)

Statistical Breakdown

Desert Edge vs Saguaro (at Coronado) Category Desert Edge Saguaro Rank 3 2 W/L 9-3 11-1 Avg Points For 34.7 49.2 Avg Points Against 15.9 13.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 5-3 5-0

Key Matchup

The Scorpion secondary vs the transfers Desert Edge has been solid on defense this year (including a pick-6 against Saguaro the first time around), but they do have a tendency to let an opposing receiver go off each week. Meanwhile, since being allowed to take the field for Saguaro, Hayden Hatten and Marqui Johnson have almost 1,000 combined receiving yards and 14 TDs on 46 receptions. Desert Edge needs to find a way to neutralize these two while still finding an answer for Sabercats like Matt Polk and Will Shaffer.

Why Desert Edge Could Win

Ralph Amsden

Desert Edge has had an objectively tougher 4A schedule this year, and already showed that the have the ability to hand with Salpointe, and even Saguaro for a half (although Saguaro was without starting QB Tyler Beverett). Now that freshman QB Adryan Leyra knows what to expect, this could be a game in which the Scorpions actually make some noise on offense in the first half. It would be best for Desert Edge to lean on WR Jihad Marks early and often.

Why Saguaro Could Win

Attitude. Desert Edge has plenty of talent to stack up against the Sabercats, whether it's Marks, or Leyra, or big defensive linemen Nassir Simms. The difference right now is that Saguaro brings into each game an attitude in which they're not just satisfied with winning each rep- they set out to dominate. Connor Soelle told me several weeks ago that the players decided that they weren't going to give up any more points this year. Decided? You can't just decide something like that, can you? Well, for Saguaro, it's been mind over matter, as they went from a good 4A defense with championship expectations, to one of the best defenses in the state despite losing multiple important starters to rules violations.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Saguaro Chilly's Pick: Saguaro Cody's Pick: Saguaro

3A

Valley Christian vs Northwest Christian (at North Canyon)

Statistical Breakdown

Valley Christian vs Northwest Christian (at North Canyon) Category Valley Christian Northwest Christian Rank 5 1 W/L 9-3 11-1 Avg Points For 32.3 46.9 Avg Points Against 19.8 9.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 6-3 6-1

Key Matchup

Vinnie LaGatta vs the Northwest Christian Coaching Staff Depending on the snap, Vinnie LaGatta could be split out wide, in the slot, in the backfield, behind center running the wildcat, or using his arm to lead the Trojans' offense down the field. LaGatta has 1,748 total yards offense and Northwest Christian's defense has to know where he is at on the field at all times. So far this year, NWC has been the only team to seemingly slow him down.

Why Valley Christian Could Win

Valley Christian's Vinnie LaGatta Ralph Amsden

Valley Christian last played Northwest Christian after losing two straight games back in September. Since that time, the Trojans are 7-0, including a win over the only team to beat the Crusaders this season- Yuma Catholic. This Trojans team understands Kirk Sundberg's offense, and has figured out how to use talented WR Matt McCreight, and versatile Vinnie LaGatta on the field at the same time. Defensively, the Trojans play the pass very well, which makes them exceptionally dangerous if they can build an early lead.

Why Northwest Christian Could Win

Northwest Christian OL/DL Donato Zavala Ralph Amsden

Not only is Northwest Christian an extremely well-coached group of experienced, hungry, disciplined kids (who already dominated Valley Christian once this year), they also have serious size and skill in the trenches. I'm convinced that 6-6, 350 Donato Zavala, 6-5, 270 Cameron Sterner, 6-3, 240 Matt Cadriel, 6-0, 260 Derek Henderson, or 6-0, 205 Levi Bourland could all contribute at any level of Arizona high school football, much less 3A.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Northwest Christian Chilly's Pick: Valley Christian Cody's Pick: Northwest Christian

Sabino vs Yuma Catholic (at Shadow Mountain)

Statistical Breakdown

Sabino vs Yuma Catholic (at Shadow Mountain) Category Sabino Yuma Catholic Rank 6 2 W/L 10-2 10-2 Avg Points For 26.2 49.6 Avg Points Against 13.7 22.7 W/L vs Playoff Teams 6-1 4-1

Key Matchup

Gage Reese vs Himself We're witnessing the greatest year of quarterbacking in 3A history. Gage Reese has a legitimate shot at 5,000 yards, and has thrown 59 touchdowns. He's a machine. But even machines malfunction sometimes, and the Shamrocks two losses this year can be directly tied to extra possessions for the opposition off of five interceptions. If Reese takes care of the football, who can stop this offense?

Why Sabino Could Win

Sabino LB Richie Pina Ralph Amsden

Head Coach Ryan McBrayer has made a serious case for 3A Coach of the Year by taking an 0-2 team and rattling off 10 straight victories while featuring different players almost each and every week. Sophomore quarterback AJ Skaggs went to Snowflake last week and got a win, which is definitely a difficult task. This is a team with 10 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries, three punt return touchdowns by three different players, a dominant pass rusher in junior Jayson Petty, and a tackling machine in Richie Pina.

Why Yuma Catholic Could Win

Yuma Catholic QB Gage Reese via Twitter

Pick your poison- Ean Chavez on the ground, or John Henderson through the air. Henderson is averaging an absurd 25 yards per catch with SEVENTY SEVEN CATCHES. That's 1/4th the length of the football field every time he touches the ball, and he touches the ball at least six times a game. Since losing to Valley Christian, Yuma Catholic's offense has been on a revenge tour, dropping 60 points per game. I'm not sure there's a way to stop this team right now.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Yuma Catholic Chilly's Pick: Yuma Catholic Cody's Pick: Yuma Catholic

2A

Phoenix Christian vs Thatcher (at Chaparral)

Statistical Breakdown

Phoenix Christian vs Thatcher (at Chaparral) Category Phoenix Christian Thatcher Rank 4 1 W/L 10-2 12-0 Avg Points For 43.8 45.3 Avg Points Against 11.9 6.8 W/L vs Playoff Teams 4-2 10-0

Key Matchup

Ralph Amsden

Roadfield Advantage? In most circumstances, the higher seed gets the advantage of having the game played nearest to them. In this case, Thatcher has to travel 150 more miles to the game site than their opponent. Could this have an effect? It didn't last year, when Thatcher used a big second half to move past Phoenix Christian in a win at Fountain Hills- but in that game, Phoenix Christian was the higher seed.

Why Phoenix Christian Could Win

I'd have to do some digging, but I believe Malik Taylor is having the best 4-game stretch of running the ball that any small-school back has ever had. In his last 4 games, all against playoff defenses, Taylor has 1,220 yards and 20 touchdowns. He's not only able to keep Phoenix Christian in a game against Thatcher, he's able to break the game open. I was at the game last year when Thatcher held him to 67 yards on 15 carries. There's no way that happens again.

Why Thatcher Could Win

All they need is a lead. Once this Thatcher team has a lead, that's when they truly go to work. Jack Kortsen, Trace Goodman and Quinton Turley have 11 combined interceptions when teams are trying to throw themselves back into games, and the defense as a whole has 44 tackles for a loss in a division in which most teams fall forward for 5 yards on every play running wing-based offenses. If Thatcher builds up a lead on the ground, they'll do what they always do- pin their ears back and pick the opposition apart.

Staff Picks

Ralph's Pick: Thatcher Chilly's Pick: Thatcher Cody's Pick: Thatcher

St. Johns vs Round Valley (at Arcadia)

Statistical Breakdown

St. Johns vs Round Valley (at Arcadia) Category St. Johns Round Valley Rank 7 3 W/L 9-3 10-2 Avg Points For 35.2 31 Avg Points Against 18.2 11.3 W/L vs Playoff Teams 5-3 8-1

Key Matchup

Round Valley QB Kason Woolf Ralph Amsden

Kason Woolf vs the St. Johns defense The first time around, Kason Woolf dominated St. Johns on the ground for over 200 yards rushing, while also passing for two touchdowns. Even if Woolf hadn't have played the first time around, it still would have been a dominant victory in favor of Round Valley, but with him? The Elks have to feel pretty untouchable.

Why St. Johns Could Win

Look, anything is possible. I will say that is St. Johns doesn't get down early, and Ramon Sanchez is allowed to do what he does best- be a weapon in the running game instead of being forced to throw, then I can see St. Johns doing some damage. St. Johns is a their best when Sanchez is set up to throw 5-7 times a game for deep strikes to Grahan Nielsen, who had seven of his first nine catches this season go for touchdowns.

Why Round Valley Could Win

I hate to be this simplistic about it, but when you've already got a 47 point win under your belt over your rivals school, as well as a 30-2 win over a Morenci team that beat St. Johns 29-0, you've proven that you're the superior team. All you have to do for a repeat performance is keep your eye on the gold ball and execute your offense.

Staff Picks