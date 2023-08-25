ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 1
Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.
“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”
We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!
8) Paradise Honors -10.5 (1-0) at Mohave (1-0)
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Paradise Honors -10.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Paradise Honors -10.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Paradise Honors -10.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Paradise Honors -10.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Paradise Honors -10.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Paradise Honors -10.5
7) Apache Junction at Peoria -8.5
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Peoria -8.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Peoria -8.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Apache Junction +8.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Peoria -8.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Apache Junction +8.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Peoria -8.5
6) Snowflake -7.5 at Bradshaw Mountain
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Bradshaw Mountain +7.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Snowflake -7.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Snowflake -7.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Snowflake -7.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Bradshaw Mountain +7.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Bradshaw Mountain +7.5
5) Marana at Salpointe Catholic -13.5
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Salpointe -13.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Marana +13.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Marana +13.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Salpointe -13.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Salpointe -13.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Salpointe -13.5
4) Campo Verde at Higley -6.5
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Campo Verde +6.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Higley -6.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Higley -6.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Campo Verde +6.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Campo Verde +6.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Higley -6.5
3) Sandra Day O'Connor -7.5 at Chaparral
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
O’Connor -7.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
O’Connor -7.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Chaparral +7.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
O’Connor -7.5
|
JJ Digos
|
O’Connor -7.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Chaparral +7.5
2) Hamilton at Liberty -4.5
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Liberty -4.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Attending (No Pick)
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Hamilton +4.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Attending (No Pick)
|
JJ Digos
|
Liberty -4.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Liberty -4.5
1) Desert Edge at Centennial -2.5
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Centennial -2.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Desert Edge +2.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Centennial -2.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Centennial -2.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Centennial -2.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Attending