News More News
ago football Edit

ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 1

Jacob Seliga • ArizonaVarsity
Staff Writer
@jacob_seliga

Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”


We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Paradise Honors QB Gage Baker attempts a pass
Paradise Honors QB Gage Baker attempts a pass (Matt Bushnell)

8) Paradise Honors -10.5 (1-0) at Mohave (1-0)

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks 

Cody Cameron

Paradise Honors -10.5

Jacob Seliga

Paradise Honors -10.5

Brett Quintyne

Paradise Honors -10.5

Zach Alvira

Paradise Honors -10.5

JJ Digos

Paradise Honors -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Paradise Honors -10.5

7) Apache Junction at Peoria -8.5

Apache Junction takes the field
Apache Junction takes the field (JJ Digos @jdigosphoto)
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Peoria -8.5

Jacob Seliga

Peoria -8.5

Brett Quintyne

Apache Junction +8.5

Zach Alvira

Peoria -8.5

JJ Digos

Apache Junction +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Peoria -8.5

6) Snowflake -7.5 at Bradshaw Mountain

Snowflake offensive line breaks the huddle
Snowflake offensive line breaks the huddle (JJ Digos @jdigosphoto)
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Bradshaw Mountain +7.5

Jacob Seliga

Snowflake -7.5

Brett Quintyne

Snowflake -7.5

Zach Alvira

Snowflake -7.5

JJ Digos

Bradshaw Mountain +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Bradshaw Mountain +7.5

5) Marana at Salpointe Catholic -13.5                          

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Salpointe -13.5

Jacob Seliga

Marana +13.5

Brett Quintyne

Marana +13.5

Zach Alvira

Salpointe -13.5

JJ Digos

Salpointe -13.5

Gridiron Arizona

Salpointe -13.5

4) Campo Verde at Higley -6.5

Higley head coach Eddy Zubey
Higley head coach Eddy Zubey (JJ Digos @jdigosphoto)
Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Campo Verde +6.5

Jacob Seliga

Higley -6.5

Brett Quintyne

Higley -6.5

Zach Alvira

Campo Verde +6.5

JJ Digos

Campo Verde +6.5

Gridiron Arizona

Higley -6.5

3) Sandra Day O'Connor -7.5 at Chaparral 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

O’Connor -7.5

Jacob Seliga

O’Connor -7.5

Brett Quintyne

Chaparral +7.5

Zach Alvira

O’Connor -7.5

JJ Digos

O’Connor -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Chaparral +7.5

2) Hamilton at Liberty -4.5

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Liberty -4.5

Jacob Seliga

Attending (No Pick)

Brett Quintyne

Hamilton +4.5

Zach Alvira

Attending (No Pick)

JJ Digos

Liberty -4.5

Gridiron Arizona

Liberty -4.5

1) Desert Edge at Centennial -2.5

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Centennial -2.5

Jacob Seliga

Desert Edge +2.5

Brett Quintyne

Centennial -2.5

Zach Alvira

Centennial -2.5

JJ Digos

Centennial -2.5

Gridiron Arizona

Attending

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}