Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”



