Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”


We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

Team AZV leaderboard
Rank Member Record

1.

Cody Cameron

6-2

2.

Gridiron Arizona

5-2

3.

JJ Digos

5-3

4.

Zach Alvira

4-3

5.

Jacob Seliga

3-4

6.

Brett Quintyne

2-6

8) Snowflake (0-1) at Cactus (1-0) -10.5

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks 

Cody Cameron

Cactus -10.5

Jacob Seliga

Cactus -10.5

Eric Newman

Cactus -10.5

Zach Alvira

Cactus -10.5

JJ Digos

Cactus -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Cactus -10.5

Brett Quintyne

Cactus -10.5

7) Corona Del Sol (1-0) +16.5 at Centennial (1-0)

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Centennial -16.5

Jacob Seliga

Centennial -16.5

Zach Alvira

Centennial -16.5

JJ Digos

Centennial -16.5

Gridiron Arizona

Centennial -16.5

Eric Newman

Centennial -16.5

Brett Quintyne

Centennial -16.5

6) Mountain View (1-0) +13.5 at Saguaro (1-0) 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Mountain View +13.5

Jacob Seliga

Saguaro -13.5

Brett Quintyne

Saguaro -13.5

Zach Alvira

Saguaro -13.5

JJ Digos

Saguaro -13.5

Gridiron Arizona

Attending (No Pick)

Eric Newman

Saguaro -13.5

5) Sunnyslope (0-1) +2.5 @ (1-0) Apollo                        

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Sunnnyslope +2.5

Jacob Seliga

Attending (no pick)

Brett Quintyne

Apollo -2.5

Zach Alvira

Sunnyslope +2.5

JJ Digos

Sunnyslope +2.5

Gridiron Arizona

Apollo -2.5

Eric Newman

Apollo -2.5

4) Highland (1-0) +6.5 @ Basha (1-0)

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Basha -6.5

Jacob Seliga

Highland +6.5

Brett Quintyne

Attending (No Pick)

Zach Alvira

Basha -6.5

JJ Digos

Basha -6.5

Gridiron Arizona

Basha -6.5

Eric Newman

Basha - 6.5

3) Desert Edge (0-1) -8.5 @ (1-0) Notre Dame Prep 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Desert Edge -8.5

Jacob Seliga

Desert Edge - 8.5

Brett Quintyne

Notre Dame +8.5

Zach Alvira

Desert Edge -8.5

JJ Digos

Desert Edge -8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Notre Dame Prep +8.5

Eric Newman

Notre Dame Prep + 8.5

2) Canyon Del Oro (1-0) +5.5 @ Bradshaw Mountain (1-0)

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Bradshaw Mountain -5.5

Jacob Seliga

Bradshaw Mountain - 5.5

Brett Quintyne

Canyon Del Oro +5.5

Zach Alvira

Bradshaw Mountain - 5.5

JJ Digos

Canyon Del Oro +5.5

Gridiron Arizona

Bradshaw Mountain -5.5

Eric Newman

Bradshaw Mountain - 5.5

1) (1-1) Thatcher -9.5 @ (2-0) Valley Christian 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Thatcher -9.5

Jacob Seliga

Valley Christian + 9.5

Brett Quintyne

Valley Christian +9.5

Zach Alvira

Thatcher - 9.5

JJ Digos

Valley Christian +9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Valley Christian +9.5

Eric Newman

Thatcher - 9.5

