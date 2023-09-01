ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 9/1/23
Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.
“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”
We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!
|Rank
|Member
|Record
|
1.
|
Cody Cameron
|
6-2
|
2.
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
5-2
|
3.
|
JJ Digos
|
5-3
|
4.
|
Zach Alvira
|
4-3
|
5.
|
Jacob Seliga
|
3-4
|
6.
|
Brett Quintyne
|
2-6
8) Snowflake (0-1) at Cactus (1-0) -10.5
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Cactus -10.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Cactus -10.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Cactus -10.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Cactus -10.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Cactus -10.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Cactus -10.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Cactus -10.5
7) Corona Del Sol (1-0) +16.5 at Centennial (1-0)
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Centennial -16.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Centennial -16.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Centennial -16.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Centennial -16.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Centennial -16.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Centennial -16.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Centennial -16.5
6) Mountain View (1-0) +13.5 at Saguaro (1-0)
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Mountain View +13.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Saguaro -13.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Saguaro -13.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Saguaro -13.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Saguaro -13.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Attending (No Pick)
|
Eric Newman
|
Saguaro -13.5
5) Sunnyslope (0-1) +2.5 @ (1-0) Apollo
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Sunnnyslope +2.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Attending (no pick)
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Apollo -2.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Sunnyslope +2.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Sunnyslope +2.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Apollo -2.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Apollo -2.5
4) Highland (1-0) +6.5 @ Basha (1-0)
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Basha -6.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Highland +6.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Attending (No Pick)
|
Zach Alvira
|
Basha -6.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Basha -6.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Basha -6.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Basha - 6.5
3) Desert Edge (0-1) -8.5 @ (1-0) Notre Dame Prep
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Desert Edge -8.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Desert Edge - 8.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Notre Dame +8.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Desert Edge -8.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Desert Edge -8.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Notre Dame Prep +8.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Notre Dame Prep + 8.5
2) Canyon Del Oro (1-0) +5.5 @ Bradshaw Mountain (1-0)
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Bradshaw Mountain -5.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Bradshaw Mountain - 5.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Canyon Del Oro +5.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Bradshaw Mountain - 5.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Canyon Del Oro +5.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Bradshaw Mountain -5.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Bradshaw Mountain - 5.5
1) (1-1) Thatcher -9.5 @ (2-0) Valley Christian
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Thatcher -9.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Valley Christian + 9.5
|
Brett Quintyne
|
Valley Christian +9.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Thatcher - 9.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Valley Christian +9.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Valley Christian +9.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Thatcher - 9.5