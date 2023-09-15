News More News
ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 9/15/23

Cody Cameron • ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
@codytcameron
Recruiting Analyst

Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”


We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Team AZV leaderboard
Rank Member Record

1.

JJ Digos

14-10

2.

Cody Cameron

13-11

3.

Jacob Seliga

11-11

4.

Gridiron Arizona

10-11

5.

Zach Alvira

11-13

6.

Eric Newman

7-11

8. 3A (2-1) Fountain Hills + 9.5 @ 3A (2-2) Payson 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks 

Cody Cameron

Payson -9.5

Jacob Seliga

Payson -9.5

Eric Newman

Payson -9.5

Zach Alvira

Payson -9.5

JJ Digos

Payson -9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Payson -9.5

7. 3A (4-0) Valley Christian -6.5 @ 2A (2-1) Scottsdale Christian 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Scottsdale Christian +6.5

Jacob Seliga

Scottsdale Christian +6.5

Zach Alvira

Scottsdale Christian +6.5

JJ Digos

Valley Christian -6.5

Gridiron Arizona

Scottsdale Christian +6.5

Eric Newman

Scottsdale Christian +6.5

6. 3A (3-1) Paradise Honors -4.5 @ 3A (1-2) Show Low

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Show Low +4.5

Jacob Seliga

Paradise Honors -4.5

Zach Alvira

Paradise Honors -4.5

JJ Digos

Paradise Honors -4.5

Gridiron Arizona

Paradise Honors -4.5

Eric Newman

Paradise Honors -4.5

5. 4A (0-3) Apache Junction -11.5 @ 3A (1-3) San Tan Foothills

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

San Tan Foothills +11.5

Jacob Seliga

San Tan Foothills +11.5

Zach Alvira

San Tan Foothills +11.5

JJ Digos

Apache Junction -11.5

Gridiron Arizona

Apache Junction -11.5

Eric Newman

Apache Junction -11.5

4. 4A (2-0) Coconino +7.5 @ 4A (3-0) Arcadia 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Arcadia -7.5

Jacob Seliga

Arcadia -7.5

Zach Alvira

Arcadia -7.5

JJ Digos

Coconino +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Arcadia -7.5

Eric Newman

Coconino +7.5

3. 5A (2-1) Cienega -12.5 @ 4A (0-2) Walden Grove 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Walden Grove +12.5

Jacob Seliga

Walden Grove +12.5

Zach Alvira

Cienega -12.5

JJ Digos

Walden Grove +12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Walden Grove +12.5

Eric Newman

Walden Grove +12.5

2. 5A (1-2) Sunnyslope +14.5 @ 5A (2-1) Notre Dame Prep 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Notre Dame Prep -14.5

Jacob Seliga

Sunnyslope +14.5

Zach Alvira

Notre Dame Prep -14.5

JJ Digos

Sunnyslope +14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Notre Dame Prep -14.5

Eric Newman

Notre Dame Prep -14.5

1. 5A (3-0) Higley +1.5 @ 5A (2-1) Desert Edge 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Desert Edge -1.5

Jacob Seliga

Attending

Zach Alvira

Higley +1.5

JJ Digos

Desert Edge -1.5

Gridiron Arizona

Higley +1.5

Eric Newman

Desert Edge -1.5

