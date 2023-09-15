ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 9/15/23
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.
“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”
We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!
|Rank
|Member
|Record
|
1.
|
JJ Digos
|
14-10
|
2.
|
Cody Cameron
|
13-11
|
3.
|
Jacob Seliga
|
11-11
|
4.
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
10-11
|
5.
|
Zach Alvira
|
11-13
|
6.
|
Eric Newman
|
7-11
8. 3A (2-1) Fountain Hills + 9.5 @ 3A (2-2) Payson
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Payson -9.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Payson -9.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Payson -9.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Payson -9.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Payson -9.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Payson -9.5
7. 3A (4-0) Valley Christian -6.5 @ 2A (2-1) Scottsdale Christian
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Scottsdale Christian +6.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Scottsdale Christian +6.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Scottsdale Christian +6.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Valley Christian -6.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Scottsdale Christian +6.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Scottsdale Christian +6.5
6. 3A (3-1) Paradise Honors -4.5 @ 3A (1-2) Show Low
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Show Low +4.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Paradise Honors -4.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Paradise Honors -4.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Paradise Honors -4.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Paradise Honors -4.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Paradise Honors -4.5
5. 4A (0-3) Apache Junction -11.5 @ 3A (1-3) San Tan Foothills
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
San Tan Foothills +11.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
San Tan Foothills +11.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
San Tan Foothills +11.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Apache Junction -11.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Apache Junction -11.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Apache Junction -11.5
4. 4A (2-0) Coconino +7.5 @ 4A (3-0) Arcadia
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Arcadia -7.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Arcadia -7.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Arcadia -7.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Coconino +7.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Arcadia -7.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Coconino +7.5
3. 5A (2-1) Cienega -12.5 @ 4A (0-2) Walden Grove
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Walden Grove +12.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Walden Grove +12.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Cienega -12.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Walden Grove +12.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Walden Grove +12.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Walden Grove +12.5
2. 5A (1-2) Sunnyslope +14.5 @ 5A (2-1) Notre Dame Prep
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Notre Dame Prep -14.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Sunnyslope +14.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Notre Dame Prep -14.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Sunnyslope +14.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Notre Dame Prep -14.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Notre Dame Prep -14.5
1. 5A (3-0) Higley +1.5 @ 5A (2-1) Desert Edge
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Desert Edge -1.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Attending
|
Zach Alvira
|
Higley +1.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Desert Edge -1.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Higley +1.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Desert Edge -1.5