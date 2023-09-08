News More News
ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 9/8/23

Cody Cameron • ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
@codytcameron
Recruiting Analyst

Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”


We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Team AZV leaderboard
Rank Member Record

1.

JJ Digos

10-6

2.

Gridiron Arizona

8-6

t3.

Cody Cameron

8-8

t4.

Zach Alvira

8-8

5.

Jacob Seliga

7-7

6.

Eric Newman

3-5

8. (2-0) 5A Sunnyslope +12.5 @ (1-1) 6A Brophy 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks 

Cody Cameron

Brophy -12.5

Jacob Seliga

Sunnyslope +12.5

Eric Newman

Sunnyslope +12.5

Zach Alvira

Sunnyslope +12.5

JJ Digos

Brophy -12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Sunnyslope +12.5

7. 5A (2-0) Skyline +10.5 @ 6A (1-1) Mesa

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Mesa -10.5

Jacob Seliga

Skyline +10.5

Zach Alvira

Mesa -10.5

JJ Digos

Mesa -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Skyline +10.5

Eric Newman

Mesa -10.5

6. 6A (2-0) Perry -16.5 @ 5A (2-0) Millennium 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Perry -16.5

Jacob Seliga

Millennium +16.5

Zach Alvira

Perry -16.5

JJ Digos

Perry -16.5

Gridiron Arizona

No Pick - Attending

Eric Newman

Millennium +16.5

5. 3A (3-0) Sabino +3.5 @ 4A (2-0) Mica Mountain 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Mica Mountain -3.5

Jacob Seliga

Mica Mountain -3.5

Zach Alvira

Sabino +3.5

JJ Digos

Mica Mountain -3.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mica Mountain -3.5

Eric Newman

Mica Mountain -3.5

4. 4A (2-0) Peoria -8.5 @ 3A (2-1) ALA West Foothills 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Peoria -8.5

Jacob Seliga

ALA West Foothills +8.5

Zach Alvira

ALA West Foothills +8.5

JJ Digos

Peoria -8.5

Gridiron Arizona

ALA West Foothills +8.5

Eric Newman

Peoria -8.5

3. 5A (1-1) Marana +9.5 @ 5A (2-0) Higley 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Higley -9.5

Jacob Seliga

Higley -9.5

Zach Alvira

Higley -9.5

JJ Digos

Higley -9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Higley -9.5

Eric Newman

Higley -9.5

2. 6A (1-1) Red Mountain - 10.5 @ 6A (1-1) Desert Ridge 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Desert Ridge +10.5

Jacob Seliga

Desert Ridge +10.5

Zach Alvira

Red Mountain -10.5

JJ Digos

Red Mountain -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Red Mountain -10.5

Eric Newman

Red Mountain -10.5

1. 6A (1-1) ALA Queen Creek - 7.5 @ 5A (2-0) ALA Gilbert North 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

ALA Queen Creek -7.5

Jacob Seliga

ALA Gilbert North +7.5

Zach Alvira

ALA Queen Creek -7.5

JJ Digos

ALA Queen Creek -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

ALA Gilbert North +7.5

Eric Newman

ALA Queen Creek -7.5 (don't sleep)

