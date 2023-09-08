ArizonaVarsity staff pick’em for Week 9/8/23
Ralph Amsden the owner of ArizonaVarsity started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.
“Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).
Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!
Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.”
We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!
|Rank
|Member
|Record
|
1.
|
JJ Digos
|
10-6
|
2.
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
8-6
|
t3.
|
Cody Cameron
|
8-8
|
t4.
|
Zach Alvira
|
8-8
|
5.
|
Jacob Seliga
|
7-7
|
6.
|
Eric Newman
|
3-5
8. (2-0) 5A Sunnyslope +12.5 @ (1-1) 6A Brophy
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Brophy -12.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Sunnyslope +12.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Sunnyslope +12.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Sunnyslope +12.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Brophy -12.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Sunnyslope +12.5
7. 5A (2-0) Skyline +10.5 @ 6A (1-1) Mesa
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Mesa -10.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Skyline +10.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Mesa -10.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Mesa -10.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Skyline +10.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Mesa -10.5
6. 6A (2-0) Perry -16.5 @ 5A (2-0) Millennium
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Perry -16.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Millennium +16.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Perry -16.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Perry -16.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
No Pick - Attending
|
Eric Newman
|
Millennium +16.5
5. 3A (3-0) Sabino +3.5 @ 4A (2-0) Mica Mountain
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Mica Mountain -3.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Mica Mountain -3.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Sabino +3.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Mica Mountain -3.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Mica Mountain -3.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Mica Mountain -3.5
4. 4A (2-0) Peoria -8.5 @ 3A (2-1) ALA West Foothills
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Peoria -8.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
ALA West Foothills +8.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
ALA West Foothills +8.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Peoria -8.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
ALA West Foothills +8.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Peoria -8.5
3. 5A (1-1) Marana +9.5 @ 5A (2-0) Higley
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Higley -9.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Higley -9.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Higley -9.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Higley -9.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Higley -9.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Higley -9.5
2. 6A (1-1) Red Mountain - 10.5 @ 6A (1-1) Desert Ridge
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
Desert Ridge +10.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
Desert Ridge +10.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
Red Mountain -10.5
|
JJ Digos
|
Red Mountain -10.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
Red Mountain -10.5
|
Eric Newman
|
Red Mountain -10.5
1. 6A (1-1) ALA Queen Creek - 7.5 @ 5A (2-0) ALA Gilbert North
|Staff Member
|Picks
|
Cody Cameron
|
ALA Queen Creek -7.5
|
Jacob Seliga
|
ALA Gilbert North +7.5
|
Zach Alvira
|
ALA Queen Creek -7.5
|
JJ Digos
|
ALA Queen Creek -7.5
|
Gridiron Arizona
|
ALA Gilbert North +7.5
|
Eric Newman
|
ALA Queen Creek -7.5 (don't sleep)