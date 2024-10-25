Advertisement
Published Oct 25, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/25/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@codytcameron

Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

56-24

70%

2.

JJ Digos

52-28

65%

3.

Eric Newman

50-28

64%

4.

Chris Eaton

49-29

63%

5.

Cody Cameron

48-32

60%

6.

Ralph Amsden

46-34

58%

10. 2A (4-4) Highland Prep +31.5 @ 2A (5-3) Camp Verde

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Camp Verde -31.5

Zach Alvira

Camp Verde -31.5

JJ Digos

Camp Verde -31.5

Gridiron Arizona

Camp Verde -31.5

Eric Newman

Camp Verde -31.5

Ralph Amsden

Highland Prep +31.5

9. 2A (1-7) Coronado +40.5 @ 2A (4-4) Arete Prep

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Coronado +40.5

Zach Alvira

Arete Prep -40.5

JJ Digos

Arete Prep -40.5

Gridiron Arizona

Arete Prep -40.5

Eric Newman

Arete Prep -40.5

Ralph Amsden

Coronado +40.5 I don't care who it is I'm not evil enough to pick someone to lose by 6 TDs

8.  3A (4-4) Crismon +18.5 @ 3A (7-1) Florence

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Florence -18.5

Zach Alvira

Crismon +18.5

JJ Digos

Crismon +18.5

Gridiron Arizona

Crismon +18.5

Eric Newman

Florence -18.5

Ralph Amsden

Florence -18.5

7. 3A (6-2) Mohave +9.5 @ 3A (8-0) River Valley 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mohave +9.5

Zach Alvira

Mohave +9.5

JJ Digos

Mohave +9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mohave +9.5

Eric Newman

River Valley -9.5

Ralph Amsden

Mohave +9.5

6. 4A (6-1) Thunderbird -17.5 @ 4A (2-5) Buckeye

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Thunderbird -17.5

Zach Alvira

Thunderbird -17.5

JJ Digos

Thunderbird -17.5

Gridiron Arizona

Buckeye +17.5

Eric Newman

Thunderbird -17.5

Ralph Amsden

Thunderbird -17.5

5. 4A (3-4) Peoria -19.5 @ 4A (2-5) Glendale

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Peoria -19.5

Zach Alvira

Peoria -19.5

JJ Digos

Peoria -19.5

Gridiron Arizona

Peoria -19.5

Eric Newman

Peoria - 19.5

Ralph Amsden

Glendale +19.5

4. 5A (2-5) Sunrise Mountain +21.5 @ 5A Cactus (5-2)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Sunrise Mountain +21.5

Zach Alvira

Sunrise Mountain +21.5

JJ Digos

Cactus -21.5

Gridiron Arizona

Sunrise Mountain +21.5

Eric Newman

Cactus -21.5

Ralph Amsden

Cactus -21.5

3. 5A (4-3) Paradise Valley +36.5 @ 5A (6-1) Kellis

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Kellis -36.5

Zach Alvira

Kellis -36.5

JJ Digos

Kellis -36.5

Gridiron Arizona

Paradise Valley +36.5

Eric Newman

Kellis -36.5

Ralph Amsden

Paradise Valley +36.5

2. 6A (2-5) Mountain Ridge -22.5 @ 6A (0-7) Shadow Ridge

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Shadow Ridge +22.5

Zach Alvira

Shadow Ridge +22.5

JJ Digos

Mountain Ridge -22.5

Gridiron Arizona

Shadow Ridge +22.5

Eric Newman

Mountain Ridge -22.5

Ralph Amsden

Mountain Ridge -22.5

1. 6A (6-1) Basha - 17.5 @ 6A (5-2) Chandler 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Basha -17.5

Zach Alvira

Basha -17.5

JJ Digos

Chandler +17.5

Gridiron Arizona

Basha -17.5

Eric Newman

Basha -17.5

Ralph Amsden

Chandler +17.5

