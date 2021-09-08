ArizonaVarsity Top Alumni Performances of Week 1

Last week was the precursor to the exciting week of football that was week 1. Five nights straight of college football featuring Arizona alum’s starting Thursday night with the duo of Lathan Ransom and Denzel Burke patrolling the secondary for the number three ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and concluding Monday night with Dez Melton and the Louisville Cardinals. Arizona was represented all throughout the power five conferences as well as the group of five conferences. With the season marching on towards week two, here’s a review of the best alumni performances of the weekend.

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Offensive Player of the week: Jack Plummer

Of the names that stood out this week, Gilbert alum Jack Plummer has the shortest leash of them all. To go out against a really solid Oregon State team and put up over 300 yards passing while getting the win should let the Purdue coaching staff extend that leash more. Plummer goes up against a weakened UConn team this upcoming weekend which will help to build up more trust with the staff before a big rivalry showdown at Notre Dame on September 18. If Plummer can roll into the game versus the Irish with confidence, he’ll have a chance to secure the spot permanently once and for all.

Defensive Player of the week: Denzel Burke

Statistically, Saguaro alum Denzel Burke may not have had the flashiest stats but it’s hard to deny his impact in the Ohio State Buckeyes win against Minnesota. Burke as a True Freshman started at corner for the Buckeyes and was instantly targeted, his physicality off the line did not allow the Golden Gopher receivers to get much separation down field, his three pass breakups showed his ball skills that have been on display since his Freshman year at Brophy prep. Burke will have a tough matchup in his next game against Oregon’s top receiver, Chandler alum Johnny Johnson III, but has a chance to make his name nationally known in the big top-15 showdown between both teams.

Offensive Top Performers

Gunner Cruz, Freshman, Arizona 34/45 passing, 336 yards, 1 touchdown Casteel Alum

Bijan Robinson, Sophomore, Texas 176 total yards, 103 rushing, 73 receiving, 2 touchdowns Salpointe Catholic Alum

Dae Dae Hunter, Freshman, Hawaii 138 total yards, 1 touchdown Chandler Alum

Kedon Slovis, Junior, USC 256 yards, 2 touchdowns Desert Mountain alum

Brock Purdy, Senior, Iowa State 257 total yards Perry Alum

Johnny Johnson III, Senior, Oregon 76 yards, 1 touchdown Chandler Alum

Spencer Rattler, Sophomore, Oklahoma 311 total yards, 2 touchdowns Pinnacle Alum

Dallas Dixon, Senior, Central Michigan 83 yards receiving Tolleson alum

Jacob Cowing, Sophomore, UTEP 23 yards receiving, 1 touchdown Maricopa alum

Defensive Notable Performers Gunner Maldonado, Freshman, Arizona 7 tackles, forced fumble, 1 pass deflection Chandler Alum

D.J. Davidson, Senior, Arizona State 6 tackles, 1 fumble recovery Desert Ridge Alum

Lathan Ransom, Sophomore, Ohio State 3 tackles, 1 absolute hit stick

Kelee Ringo, Redshirt Freshman, Georgia Started in his first college game, 1 tackle Saguaro Alum

Javin Wright, Freshman, Nebraska First college tackle against Fordham. Hamilton Alum

Jacobe Covington, Freshman, Washington First college game versus Montana Saguaro Alum

Bralen Trice, Freshman, Washington First college tackle versus Montana Sandra Day O’Connor Alum

