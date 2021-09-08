ArizonaVarsity Top Alumni Performances of Week 1
Last week was the precursor to the exciting week of football that was week 1. Five nights straight of college football featuring Arizona alum’s starting Thursday night with the duo of Lathan Ransom and Denzel Burke patrolling the secondary for the number three ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and concluding Monday night with Dez Melton and the Louisville Cardinals.
Arizona was represented all throughout the power five conferences as well as the group of five conferences. With the season marching on towards week two, here’s a review of the best alumni performances of the weekend.
Offensive Player of the week: Jack Plummer
Of the names that stood out this week, Gilbert alum Jack Plummer has the shortest leash of them all. To go out against a really solid Oregon State team and put up over 300 yards passing while getting the win should let the Purdue coaching staff extend that leash more.
Plummer goes up against a weakened UConn team this upcoming weekend which will help to build up more trust with the staff before a big rivalry showdown at Notre Dame on September 18. If Plummer can roll into the game versus the Irish with confidence, he’ll have a chance to secure the spot permanently once and for all.
Defensive Player of the week: Denzel Burke
Statistically, Saguaro alum Denzel Burke may not have had the flashiest stats but it’s hard to deny his impact in the Ohio State Buckeyes win against Minnesota. Burke as a True Freshman started at corner for the Buckeyes and was instantly targeted, his physicality off the line did not allow the Golden Gopher receivers to get much separation down field, his three pass breakups showed his ball skills that have been on display since his Freshman year at Brophy prep. Burke will have a tough matchup in his next game against Oregon’s top receiver, Chandler alum Johnny Johnson III, but has a chance to make his name nationally known in the big top-15 showdown between both teams.
Offensive Top Performers
Gunner Cruz, Freshman, Arizona
34/45 passing, 336 yards, 1 touchdown
Casteel Alum
Bijan Robinson, Sophomore, Texas
176 total yards, 103 rushing, 73 receiving, 2 touchdowns
Salpointe Catholic Alum
Dae Dae Hunter, Freshman, Hawaii
138 total yards, 1 touchdown
Chandler Alum
Kedon Slovis, Junior, USC
256 yards, 2 touchdowns
Desert Mountain alum
Brock Purdy, Senior, Iowa State
257 total yards
Perry Alum
Johnny Johnson III, Senior, Oregon
76 yards, 1 touchdown
Chandler Alum
Spencer Rattler, Sophomore, Oklahoma
311 total yards, 2 touchdowns
Pinnacle Alum
Dallas Dixon, Senior, Central Michigan
83 yards receiving
Tolleson alum
Jacob Cowing, Sophomore, UTEP
23 yards receiving, 1 touchdown
Maricopa alum
Defensive Notable Performers
Gunner Maldonado, Freshman, Arizona
7 tackles, forced fumble, 1 pass deflection
Chandler Alum
D.J. Davidson, Senior, Arizona State
6 tackles, 1 fumble recovery
Desert Ridge Alum
Lathan Ransom, Sophomore, Ohio State
3 tackles, 1 absolute hit stick
Kelee Ringo, Redshirt Freshman, Georgia
Started in his first college game, 1 tackle
Saguaro Alum
Javin Wright, Freshman, Nebraska
First college tackle against Fordham.
Hamilton Alum
Jacobe Covington, Freshman, Washington
First college game versus Montana
Saguaro Alum
Bralen Trice, Freshman, Washington
First college tackle versus Montana
Sandra Day O’Connor Alum
