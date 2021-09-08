 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity Top Alumni Performances of Week 1
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 20:06:35 -0500') }} football

ArizonaVarsity Top Alumni Performances of Week 1

Jacob Seliga
Intern

Last week was the precursor to the exciting week of football that was week 1. Five nights straight of college football featuring Arizona alum’s starting Thursday night with the duo of Lathan Ransom and Denzel Burke patrolling the secondary for the number three ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and concluding Monday night with Dez Melton and the Louisville Cardinals.

Arizona was represented all throughout the power five conferences as well as the group of five conferences. With the season marching on towards week two, here’s a review of the best alumni performances of the weekend.

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the Duke’s Mayo Classic against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC., on Saturday Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

  Offensive Player of the week: Jack Plummer

Of the names that stood out this week, Gilbert alum Jack Plummer has the shortest leash of them all. To go out against a really solid Oregon State team and put up over 300 yards passing while getting the win should let the Purdue coaching staff extend that leash more.

Plummer goes up against a weakened UConn team this upcoming weekend which will help to build up more trust with the staff before a big rivalry showdown at Notre Dame on September 18. If Plummer can roll into the game versus the Irish with confidence, he’ll have a chance to secure the spot permanently once and for all.

  Defensive Player of the week: Denzel Burke  

Statistically, Saguaro alum Denzel Burke may not have had the flashiest stats but it’s hard to deny his impact in the Ohio State Buckeyes win against Minnesota. Burke as a True Freshman started at corner for the Buckeyes and was instantly targeted, his physicality off the line did not allow the Golden Gopher receivers to get much separation down field, his three pass breakups showed his ball skills that have been on display since his Freshman year at Brophy prep. Burke will have a tough matchup in his next game against Oregon’s top receiver, Chandler alum Johnny Johnson III, but has a chance to make his name nationally known in the big top-15 showdown between both teams.

  Offensive Top Performers  

Gunner Cruz, Freshman, Arizona

34/45 passing, 336 yards, 1 touchdown

Casteel Alum


Bijan Robinson, Sophomore, Texas

176 total yards, 103 rushing, 73 receiving, 2 touchdowns

Salpointe Catholic Alum


Dae Dae Hunter, Freshman, Hawaii

138 total yards, 1 touchdown

Chandler Alum


Kedon Slovis, Junior, USC

256 yards, 2 touchdowns

Desert Mountain alum


Brock Purdy, Senior, Iowa State

257 total yards

Perry Alum


Johnny Johnson III, Senior, Oregon

76 yards, 1 touchdown

Chandler Alum


Spencer Rattler, Sophomore, Oklahoma

311 total yards, 2 touchdowns

Pinnacle Alum


Dallas Dixon, Senior, Central Michigan

83 yards receiving

Tolleson alum


Jacob Cowing, Sophomore, UTEP

23 yards receiving, 1 touchdown

Maricopa alum


Defensive Notable Performers

Gunner Maldonado, Freshman, Arizona

7 tackles, forced fumble, 1 pass deflection

Chandler Alum


D.J. Davidson, Senior, Arizona State

6 tackles, 1 fumble recovery

Desert Ridge Alum


Lathan Ransom, Sophomore, Ohio State

3 tackles, 1 absolute hit stick


Kelee Ringo, Redshirt Freshman, Georgia

Started in his first college game, 1 tackle

Saguaro Alum


Javin Wright, Freshman, Nebraska

First college tackle against Fordham.

Hamilton Alum


Jacobe Covington, Freshman, Washington

First college game versus Montana

Saguaro Alum


Bralen Trice, Freshman, Washington

First college tackle versus Montana

Sandra Day O’Connor Alum


