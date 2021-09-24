ArizonaVarsity Top Alumni Performances of Week 3

Arizona State went into Provo, Utah to play BYU and left with 16 penalties, four turnovers and a ten point loss. Arizona hosted in-state FCS opponent Northern Arizona and blew a 13 point lead as the Lumberjacks came back to beat the Wildcats 21-19 for their first win versus Arizona since 1932. Northern Arizona’s three touchdowns all came from local recruits. Brady Shough of Hamilton, Kevin Daniels of Glendale, and the eventual game winning score by Hendrix Johnson of Boulder Creek. Over the last few seasons, head coach Chris Ball and his staff have put an emphasis on offering in-state players that the Sun Devils and Wildcats have neglected putting effort into recruiting. The result is the victory that occurred Saturday night.

Last week I stated that we should support all athletes in schools throughout the country regardless of our allegiance to high schools or colleges. But for those people who are fans of Arizona State and Arizona I ask, why are you content with Northern Arizona building the wall around the state in terms of recruiting while your school doesn’t? Northern Arizona has put an incredible level of effort into at least giving local guys a chance. For example Johnson holds the 6A single season receiving touchdown record with 20. Although they were his third offer, they still maintained a relationship that eventually led to him going to Flagstaff and emerging as a threat in the Lumberjack offense. When a local player is breaking state records in your own backyard, throwing the bone of at least getting ahead of other schools with an offer or interest in the kid can make the difference. But even then both programs are falling short once again. Another example is Denzel Burke. Burke is making plays while starting as a true freshman in the Ohio State secondary. Who was the first school to offer Burke? Auburn University, while Arizona State would follow after. Who else offered Burke before Arizona did? Nebraska and Louisiana State University. There is absolutely no excuse for the amount of talent and resources in our backyard for the staff at these schools to not be the first school to throw an offer at some of these athletes. Kudos to Coach Ball and his staff for understanding this idea.



