AZHSFB Alumni: Minnesota DB Steven Ortiz

Former Desert Edge Scorpion standout, Steven Ortiz Jr., had a coming home party last night, returning to Phoenix, Arizona as his Minnesota Golden Gophers faced off against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Ortiz, a true freshman for the Gophers, took the field to a handful of cheers from family and friends in attendance. Rated as a four-star defensive back per Rivals, Ortiz was ranked as the state's 5th best prospect and the second best defensive back in the Arizona High School football Class of 2021 Rivals prospect list. A ballhawk in the secondary and a nose for the ball carrier, the future is bright for Steven Ortiz Jr. in the Big 10 Conference.