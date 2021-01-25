ArizonaVarsity - Back on the mat: Boulder Creek wrestling prepares for the 2021 season

After multiple delays due to COVID-19, the program will take part in a modified winter season, competing in dual meets followed by a section tournament, which acts as a state-qualifier. The state and sectional tournament dates are yet to be announced.

This season, the Boulder Creek Jaguars wrestling team boasts a senior class full of talent, along with a young core that looks to take the state tournament home.

“We have very high expectations going into this season and we have the team to win it all,” said Wilbanks.

When I walked into the wrestling room on campus, “Bodies” by Drowning Pool was blaring as more than a dozen athletes prepared for their winter season. With walls covered in nameplates that honor champions, head coach Porter Wilbanks glanced around the room and smiled as he blew the whistle, signaling the end of practice.

“Our regular season tournaments get us ready for the state tournament. You have to learn how to wrestle in tournaments. This year, we’re hurt big time because our first tournament will be sectionals, which is our state qualifier,” Wilbanks added.

The Jaguars continued to practice as the AIA made its decision to cancel the winter season. Knowing that athletics would continue in some capacity, Deer Valley Unified School District (DVUSD) ensured its schools that they could continue to meet for organized team activities. Just four days after the initial cancellation, a revote was held, reversing course and reinstating the season.

Additional recommendations were adopted, including the mandate that masks be worn by all students, coaches and officials, even while competing. Schools may allow up to two parents/guardians per athlete to attend competitions, as long as they follow all state, local and AIA guidelines.

Over the course of the season, Boulder Creek will match up against Shadow Ridge, Valley Vista, Chandler, O’Connor, Mountain Ridge and defending state-champions Liberty, among other top-tier programs.

Last season, the Jaguars finished fifth with 112.5 points, behind Desert Vista, Mountain View Mesa, Cibola and Division 1 champions Liberty.

“We have a different mindset this year. We want to bring some hardware home from the state tournament this year,” said senior heavyweight Jacob Moore.

Moore, a dual-sport athlete who also plays football for Boulder Creek, looks to return to the mat and claim his second-straight state title. Ending with a 46-2 regular season record, Moore made quick work of the heavyweight bracket last season, ending three out four matches with falls in the first two minutes. Moore will make his college decision shortly, currently holding offers from University of Texas at El Paso, Valparaiso, Southwest Minnesota State and Washburn.

Fellow-senior Noah Kasprowicz is looking to win his first title after coming up short in the finals last season. Placing second, Noah was a key contender for the Jaguars last season and helped the team tremendously on its way to fifth overall. Putting points on the board, Kasprowicz won matches 15-0, 14-0 and 8-0 before losing 5-2 in the championship match to Liberty’s Zander Phanturos. Kasprowicz may have a chance at redemption as he moves up to the 126-pound weight class.

“Losing in the state finals hurt. This year, I’m hoping to rebound and win it all,” he said of his loss in the final, “Hopefully if I take state, a few more schools will take notice.”

Junior Caiden Cole placed third last year in the 106-pound weight-class. Cole finished the regular season with a 36-5 record. With two more seasons ahead of him, Cole wants to strive for a state title as he moves up to the 132-pound weight-class. Cole could potentially be a two-time state champion if he continues to improve.

“Last year, I came up short. I wanted to win a state title, so I’m using that feeling as my motivation for this year,” Cole said.