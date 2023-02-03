Boulder Creek Buries Liberty With 4th Quarter Treys
Four days before the Open Division pairings were announced, two 6A teams that were already in and are jockeying for position in the top 10 had their final showdown of the year. The scenario produced one of the better games of the regular season:
Jan. 30: #5 (6A) #9 (Open) Boulder Creek 82, #4 (6A) #7 (Open) Liberty 75
THE STAKES
Both teams are jockeying for a top eight Open seed, which would give them potentially two home games to get into the final 8. If either of these teams don’t make the final eight and drop back down into the 6A bracket, it would be on the short list of 6A title contenders. Then there’s the Desert Valley Region – deepest in the state. Boulder Creek, Liberty and Sunnyslope are battling for the banner in a region that will have 5 of the 32 Open Division teams. Both squads also came in banged up. Boulder Creek star junior point guard Rowan McKenzie is out for the week. Liberty’s top shooter, Davis Hester, had just returned. But sixth man Brennan Neal is out for the year with a broken foot, and that’s a big loss considering he averages 12.3 points and 4 rebounds, and Liberty would prefer to only play 6 guys.
THE SCENE
It was senior night at Boulder Creek and the home stands were packed and loud. Liberty had a good share of fans there too. They were treated to a classic back and forth high school basketball game, packed with big shots.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
While Liberty senior forward Caden Hunter led all players with 29 points and 15 rebounds, this was sophomore Andrew Bhesania’s night.
The 6-8 guard (yes, guard) did little in the first quarter other than an maybe a rebound or assist, then completely took the game over. Bhesania finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and shot 10-15 from the field.
Beyond that he served as the Jaguars only true rim protector, deterring drives from Hunter, Ky Green and Ring Nyeri. He also hit three three-pointers in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, including two in a row with a hand in his face to build the Boulder Creek lead from 58-55 to 64-55.
PLAY OF THE NIGHT
Hunter hit two free throws to bring Liberty closer at 64-57. But the Jaguars’ third major three-point bomber of the night, junior wing Landon Brewer - senior guard Espn Polanski hit three treys in the first half – immediately hit his second three of the fourth quarter for a 67-57 lead liberty could never really battle back from. Brewer finished with 15 points and wen 3-5 from long range.
THEY SAID IT
Boulder Creek coach Justin Collard: “They actually are best buddies, the seniors. That’s making my job easy and fun,” Collard said. “They actually were nervous to start. After the first quarter I thought we looked good.”
“They have no bad players at all. They have only good players and physical players. Andrew’s a sophomore and he’s maturing. The thing I like most about him is he’s unselfish. He’ll kick it out and he can drive it. With the old back to the basket big, the spacing is different,” Collard said.
“There’s a lot of really good teams and it’s all about matchups. There’s 10 teams I’ve seen that I consider my top 10, but they’re all different,” Collard said. “Hopefully Rowan is back next week. He’s close. And he was first team (6A) all state last year. But the guys love him and he wasn’t over there pouting.”
Liberty coach Mark Wood: “That’s one of the best teams in the state and I thought we defended them pretty well. They hit some spectacular shots,” Wood said. “I didn’t think we could contest those threes any harder without fouling. That’s exactly what I just told our guys. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the opponent.”
“I’m proud of our guys. They’ve overcome a lot of adversity this year and continue to face it. And we’re not making excuses,” Wood said. “Any time you take a major blow to a team, it takes time to re-form that. And we will form it. Brennan has been in the lineup for the last 2 ½ weeks and then you just swap in Davis. They’re very different players.”