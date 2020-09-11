ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Word of the Week: Adaptation

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

A friend and I were on the golf course talking about new challenges we’d taken on over the last year. I spoke about my double knee replacement, teaching, and starting this column though Arizona Varsity as a place to stretch and share things other than sports. My friend has done some cool things in his life, but he couldn’t stop talking about adaptation to his newest challenge.

“I took a job at a big grocery store and I love it."

With his main business being impacted by the pandemic, my friend decided that he needed to add a side hustle.

We played through three holes with him talking about the interaction with people, advising a shopper on the benefits of fresh spinach vs the frozen kind, and having fun with the opportunity. After our round we went out for food, and he continued to share stories from the grocery store job. He was just as excited about working a 3am shift as he was hitting a beautiful tee shot. It’s cool to see someone passionate about what they do. The job doesn’t define him, but it clearly adds enjoyment to his daily life.

I had another friend call me last week, super excited about getting out of media and working for a PR for a school district. He’s 60, wanting to make a change. I think that’s terrific too.

What about you? Where are you right now in this pandemic season? Do you need to make change? Are you super passionate about what you do when it comes to bringing home a paycheck? Are you stuck? If you’re stirred up by reading this, then get after it. Find a way to adapt. As the saying goes, “get busy living, or get busy dying."