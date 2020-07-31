ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Word of the Week: Faith

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

Get comfortable being uncomfortable.

Do you smile enough during the day? Are you easily offended? Is it everyone else's fault but yours? Are you buried with worry? Are you jealous of the guy across the street who's hitching up his boat, while you're trying to figure out your next steps for work during a pandemic?

If you've come this far, maybe you'll read a little farther. My faith has gotten me through times of trouble. My best friend unexpectedly passed away in July 2004. Three months later I almost lost my wife and fourth child on delivery. For a couple of hours on that October day, I thought I was going to be raising three kids on my own.

All I heard in the moment was "code pink, code blue" the rest was a blur. Perhaps God needed to test my faith.

It's easy to smile when everything is rolling, but that's not life. When I've been stretched by challenges , I've found that my faith has grown stronger.

How about you?

So let's go back to the start. If you're not smiling enough during the day, and if you are always bothered, maybe it's a YOU problem, and you need to work on you.

If you are the one that is always complaining about getting the short end of the stick, maybe you need to look in the mirror. Time to make changes.

If you are stressed out and living with worry, who are the safe people that you can talk to about it? Life is not meant to be watching the ceiling fan spin around at 3am, but when I first started my business, I had plenty of those nights. I had some business mentors that believed enough in me to tell me what I needed to hear, not what I "wanted" to hear, but ultimately it was my faith that broke through and said, "You've got this".

If you are comparing your situation to the guy across the street, you're wasting your time placing your focus elsewhere instead of getting to the next step in your journey to success.

This is the perfect time to make change.Start by putting some faith in yourself, or something bigger than yourself. You'll be surprised at how far that can take you.