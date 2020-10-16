ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Words of the Week: The Drive Home

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

Let’s talk about the drive home from your son or daughter's game.

You know, where they just finished getting away from their phone and out of the house...

Where they dropped some sweat and interacted with others in their age group...

Where they breathed in fresh air and had the chance to escape their siblings...

Now let’s go back to the drive home.

I’ve visited with enough sports psychologists to know that the drive home can be one of the most toxic parts of high school sports.A kid gets in the car, and parents immediately start hammering on them for not living up to their expectations.

The drive home.

Where the kid can’t escape except by putting the headphones in...

Where parents crush the coach in front of the kid...

Where things are said that can’t be taken back...

One daddy-baller makes his son walk home because he’s so disappointed in his performance.

Another daddy-baller throws all of his his son's clothes out into the street because the team lost in a club tournament.

When was the last time you picked up your kid after a game or practice and simply said, “I'm proud of you?”

It’s not easy being a sports parent. I’ve had moments I wished I could take back, but I’ve worked hard on myself for the “drive home.”

How about you?