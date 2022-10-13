C-Town Rivals Pod (S10, Ep8): Basha falls to Liberty, Hamilton bests Perry
The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona
Episode Breakdown: 43 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to recap the lightning delay filled week of football for the schools in Chandler, Arizona. Basha lost to Liberty 35-7, and the guys discuss just how good Liberty can be this year. Chandler beat Casteel on a Saturday, while Hamilton beat Perry in the season's first intra-region action. Also, ACP is #1 in 4A in the AIA formula. Should the Knights be a 4A title favorite? Also, and interview with CUSD Athletic Director Shawn Rustad.
