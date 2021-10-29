C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 10): Week 8 Review, Bryan Winfrey Interview
The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown: 51 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss all of the week 8 action in Chandler-area football. ACP moved to 5-4 with a win, can they make the playoffs? Brett went out and see Valley Christian, and interviewed Sports Information Director Bryan Winfrey, but the Trojans came up short against ALA Gilbert North to fall to 8-1. Casteel found a way to beat Perry, but Perry showed enough toughness to earn the guys respect. Basha remains undefeated after beating Highland, and Chandler did the same after overcoming a halftime deficit against Queen Creek.