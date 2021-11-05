C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 11): Week 9 Review, Tyrell Smith Interview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown: 69 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss all of the week 9 action in Chandler-area football. Arizona College Prep finished 5-5, and just out of the 3A playoff picture. The guys discuss their season, and what they have to look forward to next year. Valley Christian has their playoff seed in 3A, and somehow, Perry High is clinging to a playoff spot in 6A. Casteel nearly upset Chandler, and both Hamilton and Basha continued their perfect seasons. Hamilton alum Tyrell Smith is a guest on this week's show.