C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 12): Valley Advances, Basha 10-0, HHS vs CHS
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE.
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below
Episode Breakdown: 56 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss all of the week 10 action in Chandler-area football. Valley Christian advances to the 3A Quarterfinals, Perry and Casteel are locked into the 6A playoffs, but how will they do? Basha finishes the regular season undefeated, while both Chandler and Hamilton head into the Battle for Arizona Avenue as the top 2 teams in the state of Arizona.