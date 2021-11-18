C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 13): HAMILTON BREAKS THE STREAK, Playoff Talk

Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook. Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTE2MjcyOTQyMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Episode Breakdown: 47 Minutes Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss the final week of the regular season for 4A-6A, and Valley Christian's Quarterfinal Playoff win. Hamilton's Tre Spivey joins the show to talk about Hamiltons streak-busting win over Chandler. - A recap of Seton Catholic's season -Valley Christian beats River Valley to move to the 3A Seminfinals vs Snowflake -Perry draws #2 Chaparral in the first round of the 6A playoffs -Casteel plays Desert Vista in the first round of the 6A playoffs -An Interview with Hamilton's Tre Spivey -Hamilton finally beats Chandler. What went right for the Huskies and what went wrong for the Wolves?



