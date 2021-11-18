C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 13): HAMILTON BREAKS THE STREAK, Playoff Talk
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE.
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below
Episode Breakdown: 47 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss the final week of the regular season for 4A-6A, and Valley Christian's Quarterfinal Playoff win. Hamilton's Tre Spivey joins the show to talk about Hamiltons streak-busting win over Chandler.
- A recap of Seton Catholic's season
-Valley Christian beats River Valley to move to the 3A Seminfinals vs Snowflake
-Perry draws #2 Chaparral in the first round of the 6A playoffs
-Casteel plays Desert Vista in the first round of the 6A playoffs
-An Interview with Hamilton's Tre Spivey
-Hamilton finally beats Chandler. What went right for the Huskies and what went wrong for the Wolves?