C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 16): CHANDLER/SAGUARO CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown: 34 Minutes
Brett Quintyne is joined LIVE at Barro's Pizza in Gilbert Arizona by Chilly and Ralph Amsden for the AIA Media Day to discuss the 2021 Open Division Championship between Chandler and Saguaro. The guys recap Chandler's improbable comeback win over Liberty, and Saguaro's upset of Hamilton, and preview the championship. Stick around at the end for an interview with Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson.