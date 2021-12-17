C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 17): Open Division Recap, Perry Job Opens
Episode Breakdown: 38 Minutes
For the first time since 2015, Chandler isn't the Arizona State Champion. Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to recap Saguaro's 20-15 win over the Chandler Wolves. What went wrong, and what does 2022 look like for the Chandler-area football teams we've covered since 2012? Also, with Preston Jones retiring at Perry, what candidates would we like to see considered for the Pumas job?