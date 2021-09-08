C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 3): Week 1 Recap, Battle for Val Vista Preview
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown: 53 Minutes
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss the week 1 results from the 2021 Chandler-area prep football season. Perry starts out hot with a win, Chandler dominates Centennial, Hamilton's offense puts on a show, Casteel stomps Skyline, Basha's big second half leads to revenge over O'Connor, Seton Catholic's dual Mikeys helpe them win their opener, Valley Christian moves to 2-0, and Arizona College Prep falls to 0-2.
The guys preview the week 2 matchups, including the Perry vs Basha "Battle for Val Vista"
