C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 5): Hamilton Epic Comeback, CJ Snowden Interview
Episode Breakdown: 51 Minutes
Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss the week 3 results from the 2021 Chandler-area prep football season. Outside of Casteel being on a bye, all of the Chandler teams managed to go undefeated! We chronicle each win, and Brett interviews Perry multi-sport athlete CJ Snowden. The guys also get into what it was like to watch Hamilton score 18 points in less than a minute to knock off Bishop Gorman.