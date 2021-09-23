 ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 5): Hamilton Epic Comeback, CJ Snowden Interview
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-23 10:45:24 -0500') }} football

C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 5): Hamilton Epic Comeback, CJ Snowden Interview

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.


Episode Breakdown: 51 Minutes

Brett Quintyne, Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss the week 3 results from the 2021 Chandler-area prep football season. Outside of Casteel being on a bye, all of the Chandler teams managed to go undefeated! We chronicle each win, and Brett interviews Perry multi-sport athlete CJ Snowden. The guys also get into what it was like to watch Hamilton score 18 points in less than a minute to knock off Bishop Gorman.

