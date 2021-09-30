C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 6): Week 4 Review, Blaine Hipa Interview
The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Episode Breakdown: 64 Minutes
Ralph Amsden and Chilly discuss the week 4 results from the 2021 Chandler-area prep football season. Basha, Chandler, Hamilton and Valley Christian remain undefeated, while Casteel is making a case for being considered among the top teams in the state. ACP gets some key players back, Perry's offense struggles, while Seton Catholic had to cancel their game against Casa Grande at the last minute. Brett Quintyne interviews Chandler QB Blaine Hipa after the Wolved defeat the Liberty Lions 41-21.