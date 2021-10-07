C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 7): Week 5 Review, Grant DeGraffenreid Interview
The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Brett Quintyne is back after a week off to lead the crew of Chilly and Ralph Amsden in a discussion on the week 5 results in Chandler-area prep football. We talk about ACP's 4th consecutive win, Seton Catholic's narrow loss to Goldwater, Valley Christian still being undefeated, Casteel's AJ Murphy running all over Higley, Hamilton crushing Perry, Basha's ascent to one of the state's elite teams, and Chandler finally giving up some second half points in their win over Pinnacle. Brett interview's Hamilton's Grant DeGraffenreid about his season, his recruitment and more.