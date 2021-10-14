C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 8): Week 6 Review, Rick Garretson Interview
The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss all of the week 6 action in Chandler-area football. Hamilton found a way to beat Chaparral to stay undefeated, joining still-unbeatens Chandler, Basha and Valley Christian. Perry's loss to the Wolves continues their offensive struggles, Seton Catholic registered another close loss, and both Arizona Christian and Casteel took tough losses to very strong teams. Finally, an interview with Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson.