 ArizonaVarsity - C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 8): Week 6 Review, Rick Garretson Interview
C-Town Rivals Pod (S9, Ep. 8): Week 6 Review, Rick Garretson Interview

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Publisher
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast, brought to you by BQ Enterprises, covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its ninth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.


You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE.

To listen, click play below, or:

-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor

-Spotify

-iTunes

-Google Podcasts

-Breaker

-To Listen on Soundcloud CLICK HERE or press play below

Episode Breakdown: 50 Minutes

Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss all of the week 6 action in Chandler-area football. Hamilton found a way to beat Chaparral to stay undefeated, joining still-unbeatens Chandler, Basha and Valley Christian. Perry's loss to the Wolves continues their offensive struggles, Seton Catholic registered another close loss, and both Arizona Christian and Casteel took tough losses to very strong teams. Finally, an interview with Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson.

