C-Town Rivals Podcast (S10, Ep10): Basha/Chandler on ESPN + Chris McDonald
Make sure you're following The C-Town Rivals Podcast on both Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome back to the show that started it all for ArizonaVarsity.com! The C-Town Rivals Podcast covers prep sports in and around Chandler, Arizona, returns for its eighth season with Brett Quintyne hosting, and as always, Ralph Amsden and Chilly backing him up.
You can watch this week's episode via livestream replay on Facebook HERE, or by clicking play on the tweet below:
Episode Breakdown: 73 Minutes
On this week's episode, Brett Quintyne is joined by Chilly and Ralph Amsden to discuss last week's results, including Basha's comeback win over Hamilton, and get into the very big week ahead, with Casteel taking on Hamilton, Basha and Chandler playing on ESPN, and a potential must-win for Perry against Boulder Creek. Brett also interviews Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald.
To listen, click play below, or:
-Find C-Town Rivals on your platform of choice on Anchor
To listen on SoundCloud CLICK PLAY BELOW